Some Kaisa Group Holdings (HKG:1638) Shareholders Are Down 42%

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. Investors in Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd. (HKG:1638) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 42%. That's disappointing when you consider the market returned -21%. At least the damage isn't so bad if you look at the last three years, since the stock is down 9.1% in that time. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 38% in thirty days. However, we note the price may have been impacted by the broader market, which is down 17% in the same time period.

View our latest analysis for Kaisa Group Holdings

Scroll to continue with content Ad

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the Kaisa Group Holdings share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 22%. Of course, the situation might betray previous over-optimism about growth.

It's surprising to see the share price fall so much, despite the improved EPS. So it's easy to justify a look at some other metrics.

Kaisa Group Holdings's dividend seems healthy to us, so we doubt that the yield is a concern for the market. The revenue trend doesn't seem to explain why the share price is down. Unless, of course, the market was expecting a revenue uptick.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

Story continues

SEHK:1638 Income Statement, March 23rd 2020

We know that Kaisa Group Holdings has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Kaisa Group Holdings

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Kaisa Group Holdings's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Its history of dividend payouts mean that Kaisa Group Holdings's TSR, which was a 40% drop over the last year, was not as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 21% in the twelve months, Kaisa Group Holdings shareholders did even worse, losing 40% (even including dividends) . However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 8.8%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 5 warning signs with Kaisa Group Holdings (at least 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.