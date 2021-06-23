Kairos Capital Management Acquires Pro-Fab Group

MONTREAL, June 23, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Kairos Capital Management, L.P. (Kairos), a Montreal-based private equity fund, today announced that it has acquired Pro-Fab Group Inc. (Pro-Fab), a company specializing in the construction and installation of factory-built buildings, based in Saint-Apollinaire, Quebec. The acquisition includes Guildcrest Homes (Guildcrest), a wholly owned Ontario-based subsidiary of Pro-Fab. The company is once again under Canadian ownership after nearly 10 years being part of Wynnchurch Capital, a U.S private equity fund.

Kairos Capital Management L.P. Logo (CNW Group/Kairos Capital Management L.P.)

Pro-Fab's current management team remains in place and its President and Chief Executive Officer, Martin Roy, and its Chief Financial Officer, Martin Boulet, become shareholders of the company.

Recognized for the high quality of its factory-built structures, Pro-Fab will be able to accelerate its development with the support of Kairos. An important element of Pro-Fab's success comes from its ability to effectively manage its supply chain, despite volatility in the prices of supplies. This ability to control costs is reassuring for its customers.

Supporting Pro-Fab in its growth

"We look forward to supporting Pro-Fab's management team as they implement their growth plan," said Marc Desmarais, Managing Partner at Kairos. "We are pleased to have Martin Roy and Martin Boulet continue to lead the company and help us identify opportunities for development and expansion. Their investment in Pro-Fab represents a vote of confidence in the future of the organization."

"Kairos Capital intends to provide strategic support as well as the necessary long-term capital resources to consolidate the growing, yet highly fragmented, modular market across Canada," added Mr. Desmarais.

"By offering products of superior quality, delivered quickly with unparalleled support, we have become a leader in prefabricated buildings in Quebec and Ontario," said Martin Roy, President and CEO of Pro-Fab. "Our new partners at Kairos share a common vision to continue to invest in our growth and our people. We are very excited to work with their team."

Story continues

About Pro-Fab Group Inc.

A proven leader in the construction of factory-built homes for over 30 years, Pro-Fab is renowned for the quality and reliability of its homes and services. Close to its customers, the company has an extensive distribution network covering Quebec and Ontario. A pioneer in its field, Pro-Fab offers a wide selection of customizable homes for all tastes and budgets, in addition to having a unique and complete decoration center in Quebec. Passionate and innovative, Pro-Fab is today the reference in the construction of modular homes with:

2 manufacturing facilities (Vallée-Jonction, Quebec and Morewood, Ontario)

7 sales locations to visit throughout Quebec

2 complete decoration centers (Quebec and Ontario)

More than 330 employees

More than 200 house plans for all tastes and budgets

www.profab.ca et www.guildcrest.com

About Kairos Capital Management L.P.

Kairos is a mid-market private equity fund, based in Montreal, Quebec, that provides long-term financial, strategic, and business resources to a variety of promising Canadian mid-market companies. The fund was launched in 2020 by Quebec entrepreneurs and has already made several local investments in companies with growth potential in North America. Kairos is an ideal partner for entrepreneurial management teams or owners who are seeking to accelerate their growth objectives and build long-term value.

SOURCE Kairos Capital Management L.P.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2021/23/c0791.html