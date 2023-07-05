Kainos Group plc's (LON:KNOS) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) has had a rough three months with its share price down 6.3%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Specifically, we decided to study Kainos Group's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Kainos Group is:

32% = UK£42m ÷ UK£129m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each £1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made £0.32 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Kainos Group's Earnings Growth And 32% ROE

First thing first, we like that Kainos Group has an impressive ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 9.5% which is quite remarkable. So, the substantial 24% net income growth seen by Kainos Group over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

As a next step, we compared Kainos Group's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 21% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Kainos Group's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Kainos Group Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 68% (implying that it keeps only 32% of profits) for Kainos Group suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of the earnings to its shareholders.

Moreover, Kainos Group is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of eight years of paying a dividend. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 51% over the next three years. Accordingly, the expected drop in the payout ratio explains the expected increase in the company's ROE to 41%, over the same period.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Kainos Group's performance. Especially the high ROE, Which has contributed to the impressive growth seen in earnings. Despite the company reinvesting only a small portion of its profits, it still has managed to grow its earnings so that is appreciable. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

