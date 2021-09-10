Kailyn Lowry Apologizes to Demi Lovato for Using Wrong Gender Pronouns: 'I Want to Do Better'

Kailyn Lowry demi lovato

Kailyn Lowry is owning up to her mistakes.

The Teen Mom 2 star, 29, apologized to Demi Lovato on her Instagram Story on Thursday, saying she'll "do better moving forward" after she accidentally misgendered the non-binary artist, 29, on this week's episode of her Coffee Convos podcast.

"So, I really just came on here to apologize and say, moving forward, I want to do better," Lowry explained. "I want to respect people and what their pronouns are and truly just ask people, moving forward."

She asked Lovato to "be patient because I want to do this right, and I want to get everyone's pronouns correctly." Lowry used "she/her" pronouns to describe Lovato instead of the singer's preferred "they/them."

Lowry added that she recently had to correct her ex Chris Lopez over her own gender pronouns. "I think it was yesterday or the day before, I got on here to correct Chris on my pronouns. My pronouns are 'she' and 'her,' " she explained.

"He constantly calls me 'they,' " Lowry recounted. "Knowing that that's done to me, I actually caught myself referring to Demi Lovato in today's episode as 'her' and 'she' when her [sic] pronoun is 'they.' "

Lovato came out as non-binary on their 4D with Demi Lovato podcast in May, while also updating their pronouns. "Over the past year-and-a-half, I've been doing some healing and self-reflective work," they prefaced.

"And through this work, I've had the revelation that I identify as non-binary. With that said, I'll be officially changing my pronouns to they/them," said Lovato. "I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am, and am still discovering."

The Dancing with the Devil artist has been patient about people misgendering them. They posted a statement for Non-Binary Awareness Week in July, explaining that "respect" is the most important thing and that they're "grateful" for those who make the effort.

"If you misgender me, that's okay," they wrote. "I accidentally misgender myself sometimes! It's a huge transition to change the pronouns I've used for myself my entire life. And it's difficult to remember sometimes!

"As long as you keep trying to respect my truth and as long as I remember my truth, the shift will come naturally. I'm just grateful for your effort in trying to remember what means so much to my healing process," Lovato concluded.