Kaillie Humphries fighting for equal rights in bobsleigh

Kaillie Humphries has been a trailblazer for women in the sport of bobsleigh. Humphries’ dominance has paved the way for many advancements for women in the sport, but there is one fight that she is still campaigning hard for: the inclusion of a 4-women bobsleigh event.

“I think it’s total bullshit.” Humphries said to the excuse that women should not compete in men’s 4-men bobsleigh. “Why are [women] being held back, because it’s not fair. I think they believe that by women competing in men’s 4-men it diminishes their masculinity.”

Humphries who has competed in 4-man bobsleigh during international competitions has proven that women are fully capable of competing in the event.