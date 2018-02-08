Kaillie Humphries explains learning curve for flag bearers

With all the fierce and spirited competition that is on display during the Olympics, the art that is serving as the flag bearer often goes unnoticed.

“I was extremely nervous to be flag bearer.” Kaillie Humphries, a two-time gold medalist, said of the honour to be Canada’s flag bearer for the closing ceremonies of the 2014 Winter Olympics. “I walk out carrying the flag and of course I start whipping it. Then I start hitting everyone else’s flags and I am like ok, calm down.”

Much like the sport of bobsleigh, there’s skill involved. It’s safe to say that at this point, Humphries has mastered both.