Kaillie Humphries golden in women's bobsleigh, Canada's de Bruin 4th

Kaillie Humphries of the United States padded her lead atop the women's bobsled World Cup standings Saturday, teaming with Sylvia Hoffman for the victory in the two-men event in Königssee, Germany.

They posted a time of one minute 41.57 seconds to finish ahead of fellow podium finishers Laura and Erline Nolte (1:41.60) and fellow Germans Stephanie Schneider and Ann-Christin Strack (1:41.66).

Canada's Christine de Bruin and Kristen Bujnowski were fourth in 1:41.72.A week ago, Humphries and Hoffman earned a bronze medal at historic Innsbruck in Austria, where de Bruin and Bujnowski also placed fourth.

"It always feels great to win, and it was a team effort," said Humphries, who did not race last season and transferred to the U.S. team from her native Canada this past September. "Winning is about more than one aspect. It's about the drive, the equipment, and the start, and how a team works together also plays a big role in how you feel and the energy level."

It was Humphries' 25th career World Cup race win.

Humphries has a 48-point lead over Schneider with two races left in the World Cup season. A pair of silver medals in those last two races — or a victory combined with another top-seven finish — would be enough for Humphries to clinch the points title, no matter what Schneider does the rest of the way.

Humphries is bidding to be the first World Cup season-long champion for the U.S. since Jamie Greubel Poser won the women's bobsled title in the 2016-17 season. That title came by 14 points over Humphries, who was then racing for Canada.