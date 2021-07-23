‘The Kaiju Score’: Brian & Mark Gunn Adapting AfterShock Comics Series For Sony, Escape Artists

EXCLUSIVE: Brian and Mark Gunn are set to adapt the screenplay for Sony Pictures and Escape Artists’ The Kaiju Score based on the AfterShock Comics’ series by James Patrick and artist Rem Broo.

The feature plot is being kept under wraps. In the comic book series, The Kaiju Score follows four characters who are attempting a dangerous heist during a giant monster (kaiju) attack. Patrick has described the comic as “a Quentin Tarantino film taking place in some corner of a Godzilla movie.”

Escape Artists’ Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, and Steve Tisch are producing, along with Tony Shaw who initially brought the property into Sony. AfterShock Media’s Lee Kramer and Jon Kramer will also produce.

Jiao Chen is overseeing the project for Sony Pictures.

Rive Gauche negotiated the deal with Sony Pictures on behalf of AfterShock Media.

As Deadline first reported, Sony acquired the film rights to The Kaiju Score in a competitive situation from AfterShock and writer James Patrick in August 2020.

Cousins Brian and Mark Gunn most recently wrote and executive produced 2019’s Brightburn, starring Elizabeth Banks and produced by James Gunn.

After starting in television, Brian and Mark Gunn moved into features, writing New Line’s Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, starring Dwayne Johnson and Michael Caine, which grossed $335.3M WW. The Gunns currently have projects in development at New Line, Universal, and Amazon.

Brian and Mark Gunn are repped by ICM, Fourth Wall Management, and Hansen Jacobson.

