Katie Price Updates Fans On Seriousness Of Feet Injuries After Undergoing Six Hour Op

Katie Price has shared an update after surgeons spent six hours operating on her broken feet.

The reality star broke both her feet and ankles in an accident on holiday in Turkey earlier this month.

On Friday evening, the reality star shared a photo from her hospital bed at London’s Chelsea and Westminster hospital with her boyfriend Carl Woods by her side.

The mum-of-five thanked medical staff for their care and explained the op took longer than expected because of the seriousness of her injuries.

“Wanted to update everyone who has been sending all the beautiful messages to me,” Katie began.

“So I’ve had my 6 hour op. Unfortunately more procedures was needed when they entered my feet than thought, but I’m lucky I have the chance to one day get on my feet again.

“Chelsea Westminster hospital nurses doctors have been amazing and the surgeons totally have my up most RESPECT and absolutely FANTASTIC very professional and have been very honest and straight with me to make me actually sink in my head the seriousness of my injuries.”

Katie then thanked her boyfriend, adding that she’d found a man who she would be “spending the rest of my life” with.

“MASSIVE THANKYOU and massive Thankyou to @carljwoods for constantly fitting me around his work and being by my side,” she wrote.

“Loving knowing I’ve found the man that has surprisingly ticked every box I could only dream of a man to be like and knowing I’m spending the rest of my life with him.”

Two weeks ago, Katie revealed on her YouTube series that she had sustained serious injuries after jumping over a wall at an amusement park in Turkey, and wouldn’t be able to walk for three to six months.

At the time, she explained to her subscribers: “The hospital here wanted to operate, they wanted to put pins in and stuff, but because I’m away, I’d rather do it all when I get home.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.