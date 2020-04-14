Kaia Gerber, Sophie Turner, and Olivia Palermo's Comfy Nike Sneakers Are on Major Sale Right Now

There are shoe sales galore right now, including discounts on Meghan Markle-loved footwear and Reese Witherspoon’s new go-to sneakers, and the latest batch of deals on another Hollywood favorite is just as impressive.

Celeb-loved Nike Air Max shoes, owned by stars like Kaia Gerber, Sophie Turner, Olivia Palermo, and Emily Ratajkowski, are up to 40 percent off at Nordstrom right now. The sneaker markdowns are just one of the many impressive deals from the department store’s Better Together Sale, which features limited-time offers on over 4,000 pieces from popular brands like Nike, Patagonia, The North Face, Topshop, Kate Spade, and more.

Nike Air Max Deals at Nordstrom:

<a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=93xLBvPhAeE&mid=1237&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fnike-air-max-dia-sneaker-women%2F5364329%2Ffull&u1=PEO%2CKaiaGerber%2CSophieTurner%2CandOliviaPalermo%27sComfyNikeSneakersAreonMajorSaleRightNow%2Cjessicaleighmattern%2CUnc%2CPos%2C7806082%2C202004%2CI" data-unprocessed-href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/nike-air-max-dia-sneaker-women/5364329/full" data-ecommerce="true" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="shop.nordstrom.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Nike Air Max Dia Sneaker" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/nike-air-max-dia-sneaker-women/5364329/full" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">Nike Air Max Dia Sneaker</a>, $82.50 (orig. $110)

<a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=93xLBvPhAeE&mid=1237&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fnike-air-max-90-sneaker-women%2F5364318%2Ffull&u1=PEO%2CKaiaGerber%2CSophieTurner%2CandOliviaPalermo%27sComfyNikeSneakersAreonMajorSaleRightNow%2Cjessicaleighmattern%2CUnc%2CPos%2C7806082%2C202004%2CI" data-unprocessed-href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/nike-air-max-90-sneaker-women/5364318/full" data-ecommerce="true" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="shop.nordstrom.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Nike Air Max 90 Sneaker" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/nike-air-max-90-sneaker-women/5364318/full" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">Nike Air Max 90 Sneaker</a>, $90 (orig. $120)

<a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=93xLBvPhAeE&mid=1237&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fnike-air-max-90-vday-sneaker-women%2F5368478%2Ffull&u1=PEO%2CKaiaGerber%2CSophieTurner%2CandOliviaPalermo%27sComfyNikeSneakersAreonMajorSaleRightNow%2Cjessicaleighmattern%2CUnc%2CPos%2C7806082%2C202004%2CI" data-unprocessed-href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/nike-air-max-90-vday-sneaker-women/5368478/full" data-ecommerce="true" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="shop.nordstrom.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Nike Air Max 90 VDay Sneaker" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/nike-air-max-90-vday-sneaker-women/5368478/full" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">Nike Air Max 90 VDay Sneaker</a>, $97.50 (orig. $130)

<a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=93xLBvPhAeE&mid=1237&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fnike-air-max-se-sneaker-women%2F5274383%2Ffull&u1=PEO%2CKaiaGerber%2CSophieTurner%2CandOliviaPalermo%27sComfyNikeSneakersAreonMajorSaleRightNow%2Cjessicaleighmattern%2CUnc%2CPos%2C7806082%2C202004%2CI" data-unprocessed-href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/nike-air-max-se-sneaker-women/5274383/full" data-ecommerce="true" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="shop.nordstrom.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Nike Air Max SE Sneaker" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/nike-air-max-se-sneaker-women/5274383/full" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">Nike Air Max SE Sneaker</a>, $101.98 (orig. $170)

<a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=93xLBvPhAeE&mid=1237&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fnike-air-max-tailwind-iv-sneaker-women%2F5451537%2Ffull&u1=PEO%2CKaiaGerber%2CSophieTurner%2CandOliviaPalermo%27sComfyNikeSneakersAreonMajorSaleRightNow%2Cjessicaleighmattern%2CUnc%2CPos%2C7806082%2C202004%2CI" data-unprocessed-href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/nike-air-max-tailwind-iv-sneaker-women/5451537/full" data-ecommerce="true" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="shop.nordstrom.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Nike Air Max Tailwind IV Sneaker" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/nike-air-max-tailwind-iv-sneaker-women/5451537/full" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">Nike Air Max Tailwind IV Sneaker</a>, $107.98 (orig. $180)

<a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=93xLBvPhAeE&mid=1237&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fnike-air-max-270-premium-sneaker-women%2F5454614%2Ffull&u1=PEO%2CKaiaGerber%2CSophieTurner%2CandOliviaPalermo%27sComfyNikeSneakersAreonMajorSaleRightNow%2Cjessicaleighmattern%2CUnc%2CPos%2C7806082%2C202004%2CI" data-unprocessed-href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/nike-air-max-270-premium-sneaker-women/5454614/full" data-ecommerce="true" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="shop.nordstrom.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Nike Air Max 270 Sneaker" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/nike-air-max-270-premium-sneaker-women/5454614/full" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">Nike Air Max 270 Sneaker</a>, $112.50 (orig. $150)

<a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=93xLBvPhAeE&mid=1237&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fnike-air-max-97-sneaker-women%2F5402341%2Ffull&u1=PEO%2CKaiaGerber%2CSophieTurner%2CandOliviaPalermo%27sComfyNikeSneakersAreonMajorSaleRightNow%2Cjessicaleighmattern%2CUnc%2CPos%2C7806082%2C202004%2CI" data-unprocessed-href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/nike-air-max-97-sneaker-women/5402341/full" data-ecommerce="true" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="shop.nordstrom.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Nike Air Max 97 Sneaker" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/nike-air-max-97-sneaker-women/5402341/full" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">Nike Air Max 97 Sneaker</a>, $120 (orig. $160)

<a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=93xLBvPhAeE&mid=1237&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fnike-air-max-97-sneaker-women%2F5646118%2Ffull&u1=PEO%2CKaiaGerber%2CSophieTurner%2CandOliviaPalermo%27sComfyNikeSneakersAreonMajorSaleRightNow%2Cjessicaleighmattern%2CUnc%2CPos%2C7806082%2C202004%2CI" data-unprocessed-href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/nike-air-max-97-sneaker-women/5646118/full" data-ecommerce="true" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="shop.nordstrom.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Nike Air Max 97 Sneaker" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/nike-air-max-97-sneaker-women/5646118/full" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">Nike Air Max 97 Sneaker</a>, $127.50 (orig. $170)

<a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=93xLBvPhAeE&mid=1237&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fnike-air-max-97-sneaker-women%2F5368504%2Ffull&u1=PEO%2CKaiaGerber%2CSophieTurner%2CandOliviaPalermo%27sComfyNikeSneakersAreonMajorSaleRightNow%2Cjessicaleighmattern%2CUnc%2CPos%2C7806082%2C202004%2CI" data-unprocessed-href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/nike-air-max-97-sneaker-women/5368504/full" data-ecommerce="true" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="shop.nordstrom.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Nike Air Max 97 Sneaker," data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/nike-air-max-97-sneaker-women/5368504/full" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">Nike Air Max 97 Sneaker,</a> $127.50 (orig. $170)

<a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=93xLBvPhAeE&mid=1237&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fnike-air-max-90-sp-metallic-sneaker-women%2F5597545%2Ffull&u1=PEO%2CKaiaGerber%2CSophieTurner%2CandOliviaPalermo%27sComfyNikeSneakersAreonMajorSaleRightNow%2Cjessicaleighmattern%2CUnc%2CPos%2C7806082%2C202004%2CI" data-unprocessed-href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/nike-air-max-90-sp-metallic-sneaker-women/5597545/full" data-ecommerce="true" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="shop.nordstrom.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Nike Air Max 90 SP Metallic Sneaker" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/nike-air-max-90-sp-metallic-sneaker-women/5597545/full" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">Nike Air Max 90 SP Metallic Sneaker</a>, $135 (orig. $180)

Many styles from Nike’s Air Max collection are included among the markdowns, making it a great time to finally invest in the fashionable, but oftentimes pricey, sneaker (they typically retail for $120+). Several shades of the brand’s wildly popular Air Max 97, which supermodel Kaia Gerber has sported with jeans, are now 25 percent off. The Tailwind sneaker, which Sophie Turner has in her closet, is also included — though popular sizes are going fast!

The iconic Air Max 90, perhaps the most recognizable style, is going for as little as $90. The extra comfortable sneaker, which comes in several colors and prints, features visible (and super supportive) “Air sole” cushioning. A-lister Emily Ratajkowski has been spotted wearing hers with casual clothes like bike shorts and t-shirts, as well as more polished ensembles, all over New York City.

And last, but not least, shoppers can also score a 25 percent discount on Nike’s Air Max 270 premium sneaker, which Olivia Palermo wears. Follow her cue and style yours with chic separates, or add them to your favorite athleisure staples like leggings and t-shirts. The versatile shoes go with everything and can be worn for your next at-home workout or errand run.

There are tons of discounted Nike Air Max styles to choose from, but these deals won’t last long. Given their enormous fan following, the most popular colors and sizes are bound to sell out soon. In fact, they’re already going fast, so go ahead and shop them below or browse the entire assortment featured in Nordstrom’s new sale.

