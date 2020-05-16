Kaia Gerber Shows Off Her Arm Cast in a Bikini Selfie After a 'Little Accident'

Kaia Gerber is on the road to recovery from a recent injury.

On Saturday, the model revealed that she suffered a "little accident" that required her to get an over-the-elbow arm cast.

The 18-year-old daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber shared the news on Instagram, including a photo of her X-ray revealing she had broken a bone in her right arm.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In the photo, Gerber is seen posing for a mirror selfie while wearing an army green bikini and showing off her light blue arm cast.

Despite the injury, Gerber assured her fans: "I'm okay!"

RELATED: Kaia Gerber Is Taking Time to Make Sure She's 'Healthy on the Inside' as She Isolates in L.A.

Kaia Gerber/Instagram

After sharing the images, Gerber received several comments from followers wishing her a speedy recovery. "Oh crikey! ❤️," commented InStyle editor-in-chief, Laura Brown.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna wrote, "Oh no!!!!! ❤️"

Rinna's daughter, Delilah Belle Hamlin, asked, "Did u fall down those stairs r u ok," adding, "Those stairs are certainly daunting."

Model Lily Aldridge replied, "Oh no cutie!!! Feel better ❤️."

RELATED: Kaia Gerber Reveals She Gave Herself a Stick & Poke Tattoo While Self-Isolating

Gerber recently discussed with Allure how she's been "really been taking the time to make sure I’m healthy on the inside.”

“In our minds, we keep going and going, and you don’t really have time to reflect on how your body is feeling and check back in,” she told the outlet. “I’ve been very fortunate to use this time to check in with myself internally and that’s just been a really big part of my routine.”

Kaia Gerber/Instagram

Gerber has tried to keep her routine as normal as possible by doing daily FaceTime workouts with her Dogpound trainer. She’s also fostering a three-week-old puppy and taking an online class through Yale called “The Science of Wellbeing” to “help her navigate her emotions and keep her spirits high,” according to Allure.

While self-isolating in her Los Angeles homes, the star said she’s taking a “pretty big break” from the extensive makeup and skincare routine required for her job. But the one beauty ritual she hasn’t abandoned during the pandemic is fragrance: “I’ve been wearing it since I was 12 or 13.”