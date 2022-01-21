Kaia Gerber Says She's Been Re-Evaluating Lifestyle and Career Choices During the Pandemic

Supermodel Kaia Gerber has found herself making different choices when it comes to work and play as she navigates life after lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think it's made me re-evaluate my personal life a lot more," Gerber, 20, told PEOPLE at the L.A. Art Show Opening Night Gala benefitting St. Jude Hospital on Wednesday. "I think, it's so important people are realizing how important their happiness is outside of work, when you don't have all these outside resources to gain happiness from, where that internal happiness comes from."

The daughter of Cindy Crawford & Rande Gerber has stayed quite busy despite the worldwide pandemic. The model has deals with Omega, YSL Beauty, and Marc Jacobs Fragrances just to name a few.

While her steady stream of brand deals might suggest otherwise, Gerber admitted that post-lockdown she's been much more selective about the jobs she takes and pauses before jetting off to a new location.

"I think twice about it now in a way that I didn't before," Gerber said. "It's definitely made me think a lot more before getting on a plane."

The most important thing to the American Horror Story actress is being safe, no matter what state or country she's in.

"I think the most fashionable thing is being responsible," she said. "It's definitely a group effort, and I think that it's kind of making people realize how everyone is in it together, and everyone's decisions affect the world so much more globally than we ever believe to be true. I think that people are learning a lot about teamwork in all of this."

One of her priorities has always been charity work, especially in hopes of honoring the life of her uncle who died of leukemia when he was just 3 years old, she during her speech at the L.A. Art Show.

Looking stunning in a sparkling black dress with white cuffs and a matching collar, Gerber began her evening with a short speech about her personal connection to the organization.

She then followed that up with a champagne toast in hopes that those attending would act generously toward a cause near and dear to her family's hearts.

"I've worked with St. Jude for a very long time," she revealed during her speech. "It's very near and dear to my heart and my mother's heart, and to support art. I'm so excited to see the exhibition and to host. It's such an honor, and in the place I grew up."