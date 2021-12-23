Kaia Gerber Is Reportedly Dating Austin Butler

Kaia Gerber has seemingly moved on from her breakup with Jacob Elordi and is reportedly dating Austin Butler. Days after the supermodel and the actor were spotted leaving a yoga class together in Los Angeles over the weekend, a source confirmed exactly what everyone was thinking: they're a couple.

"Austin and Kaia are in fact dating," the insider revealed to People. "All of her friends think they are so adorable and it's a total step up from her last relationship and she knows it too." They added, "She seems really happy. All of her friends think he's really cute."

On Wednesday, Kaia and Austin were seen loading their suitcases into a car before heading to the airport in photos exclusively obtained by E! News. In the snapshots, Kaia wore a leather blazer with a black top underneath, loose-fitting jeans, and black boots. She carried a tote bag and a sunhat, and later went incognito in a face mask, beanie, and sunglasses. Meanwhile, Austin wore a lightweight jacket over his black hoodie and accessorized with a jeans and boots combo similar to Kaia's.

Perhaps, a romantic getaway over the holidays is on the itinerary for the two?

RELATED: A Complete Timeline of Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi's Relationship

The new celebrity coupling comes a month following Gerber and Elordi split after they dated for more than a year. And Elordi has also recently been linked to someone else: Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade. On the same day Kaia and Austin were photographed together, Olivia and Jacob were seen taking an afternoon stroll with the actor's dog, Layla. A source told People that "Olivia and Jacob are casually dating."