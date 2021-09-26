Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi Are Red Carpet Official Now

After more than a year of dating, Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi made their relationship red carpet official. At the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, the couple stepped out in coordinating Celine looks and posed for plenty of photos to mark the milestone occasion.

For the event, Gerber wore a champagne Celine gown completely covered in crystals, and paired the dress with gold strappy sandals and a diamond necklace and earrings by Tiffany & Co. She pulled her hair back into a messy bun with face-framing pieces, and finished off her look with a glossy lip and glowing skin.

Kaia Gerber Jacob Elordi

Elordi complemented Gerber in a black-tie look of his own, wearing a classic Celine tuxedo.

The supermodel and actor were first linked following a series of quarantine strolls through New York City last September, and by the next month, they confirmed their relationship status on Instagram while dressed as Priscilla and Elvis Presley for Halloween.

Back in May, Kaia opened up about her and Elordi's "steady relationship" during an interview with Vogue. "Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don't want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions," Gerber told the magazine. "Lust is touching other people or wanting them, but love is really seeing someone."