Kaia Gerber Is Following in Her Mother's Footsteps With These Special Leggings

instagram.com/kaiagerber/ Kaia Gerber

In an Instagram post yesterday, Kaia Gerber debuted a pair of stretchy yoga pants that looked like they were made for her — because they were. The model showed off from her just-launched collaboration with Malibu-based brand Bleusalt to her 5.7 million followers, sharing that a portion of the proceeds would be donated towards homelessness relief.

Besides the fact that with a single post Gerber effectively settled the "are leggings pants" debate, pointing us to a hybrid version that's even better than the sum of its parts, what many followers may not have realized is that the pants are actually a sweet nod to her mom, Cindy Crawford.

Before the "Kaia" pant ever existed, there was . A friend of designer Lyndie Benson, Crawford reached out to Bleusalt about recreating a favorite pair of pants in the brand's signature fabric. The "Cindy" has a loose-fit straight-leg silhouette, while the "Kaia" is slimmer at the thigh and flares out from the knee to the ankle.

The strength of both styles starts in the brand's supermodel-loved fabric, which is made from 100 percent sustainable beechwood, reduced to "the finest fibers on earth." The Tencel material is impossibly soft and figure-flattering, and it can be found on all of Bleusalt's styles.

Get the look:

Bleusalt The Kaia Pant

Shop now: $130; bleusalt.com

Bleusalt The Cindy Pant

Shop now: $160; bleusalt.com