Kaia Gerber is the Face of Celine’s New Cuir Triomphe Bag

Known for its classic and timeless design, CELINE has just unveiled its latest Cuir Triomphe bag, tapping the beautiful Kaia Gerber as the star of its Summer 2022 Baie Des Anges Campaign.

Presenting a sophisticated silhouette, the Cuir Triomphe handbags are meticulously crafted with the least possible metal, spotlighting the suppleness of the purses’ high-quality calfskin leather. CELINE’s trademark Triomphe patches are created with a high-frequency technique, honoring the French label’s expertise in leather-making.

The latest accessories from CELINE feature a soft-to-the-touch lambskin lining, inner pocket and shoulder chain for an effortless and casual touch that also enhances the bag’s function. The new Cuir Triomphe bag arrives in classic black, vibrant “Flamingo” and subtle “Pale Gray,” while the smaller Teen iteration comes in black and a summer-ready “Light Jade.” Celine lovers can also purchase a Medium version of the new bag as it appears in with a Raffia Jacquard Triomphe and calfskin, as well as a solid “Tan” shade. The Cuir Triomphe line also features a Small Bucket Cuir Triomphe in smooth calfskin of the nude, tan and black variety, while the largest optionis a Large Cabas Thais In Raffia Jacquard Triomphe and calfskin.

The new CELINE Cuir Triomphe Bags range from $1500 to $3750 USD and can be purchased on the brand’s website. Take a look at the luxury label’s stunning Summer 2022 Baie Des Anges Campaign in the gallery above.