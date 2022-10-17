Kaia Gerber Channels Supermodel Mom Cindy Crawford at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala

Ingrid Vasquez
·2 min read
Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber
Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Kaia Gerber is all grown up!

Gerber, 21, attended the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures' second-annual gala Sunday and made a splash in her sheer turtleneck top and long draped skirt by Alaïa that channeled her iconic '90s supermodel mom, Cindy Crawford.

The young model and actress was styled in pieces from creative director Pieter Mulier's winter-spring 2023 collection.

Kaia Gerber attends the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Kaia Gerber attends the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

RELATED: Kaia Gerber Goes Matrix, Monochrome and Metal in New Beats by Dre Campaign

The minimalist look, matched with a nude glossy lip and blowout, reminded fans of when Crawford, 56, wore a similar figure-hugging statement piece — a sequin and sheer ombre dress — at the 10th Annual MTV Video Music Awards in 1993.

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - SEPTEMBER 2: Model Cindy Crawford attends the 10th Annual MTV Video Music Awards on September 2, 1993 at Universal Amphitheatre in Universal City, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - SEPTEMBER 2: Model Cindy Crawford attends the 10th Annual MTV Video Music Awards on September 2, 1993 at Universal Amphitheatre in Universal City, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty

RELATED: Kaia Gerber Says She's Been Re-Evaluating Lifestyle and Career Choices During the Pandemic 

In 2017, Crawford spoke of her affection for the brand Alaïa, which she modeled on MTV's House of Style when she first began to venture out into the modeling world.

"The very first one we shot, I'm wearing my own Azzedine [Alaïa] dress and leather jacket cause we didn't have a wardrobe, we didn't have a stylist, we barely had hair and makeup," Crawford said at the time. "It was a great vehicle for people to see my personality."

Gerber's look on Sunday night is not the first time the mother-daughter duo caused a double take.

Following in her mom's very stylish footsteps, Gerber signed as the face of Marc Jacobs Beauty in 2017. The deal marked the then-16-year-old's first major beauty campaign.

Most recently, the the two were spotted together at Paris Fashion Week earlier this year.

Cindy Crawford/Instagram
Cindy Crawford/Instagram

Cindy Crawford/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Gerber and Crawford walked the runway in an Off-White show honoring the life of Virgil Abloh and were also spotted wearing matching camel wrap coats while enjoy the city during their stay.

"Postcards from Paris 💌," Crawford captioned an Instagram carousel in March that opened with a shot of her and her lookalike daughter twinning in the outerwear. The supermodels each accessorized with dark sunglasses and a black purse.

RELATED VIDEO: Like Mother, Like Daughter! These Celebrity Kids Are Spitting Images of Their Famous Moms

In a personal essay for Vogue's November 2019 issue, Gerber said that being compared to her mother is "the biggest compliment."

She wrote: "From day one, people in the industry were often taken aback by my resemblance to my mom. As I get older, it happens even more, and it's not just a visual thing: It's everything from our mannerisms to our voices."

Latest Stories

  • Kaia Gerber nods to mother Cindy's iconic beauty look

    Kaia Gerber's hair and make-up at the Academy Museum Gala reads retro '90s with a modern twist

  • Kaia Gerber Just Wore a Fall-Approved Version of the Naked 'Fit

    Photographic proof that sheer can work for sweater weather.

  • Camilla photographed with Paddington Bear tributes as royals share what will happen to them

    A new photo shows Camilla Parker Bowles surrounded by dozens of Paddington Bear teddies that were left in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

  • Olivia Wilde bares nipples in sheer dress after Florence Pugh's showstopping look

    The Don't Worry Darling director has followed in the fashion footsteps of her film's star.

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller on early struggles: 'I feel like I'm a little irrelevant'

    J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.

  • NHL Tiers: Which teams rank among the league's elite?

    Only five teams have been given "elite" status to start the season.

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • World juniors starting to move forward after Hockey Canada shakeup, organizer says

    Change at the top of Hockey Canada this week doesn't end the uncertainty surrounding the world junior men's hockey championships set to be held in Moncton and Halifax. The event still awaits the green light from the City of Moncton and the province, but organizers need to "start moving some things forward on the expectation that the games will go ahead," said John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton and a member of the local organizing committee for the tournament. The ch

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • Best and worst from NHL's opening week

    Connor McDavid is already off to a hot start to the 2022-23 NHL season, leading the highlights of a jam-packed first week of action.

  • Elks welcome Argonauts, still looking for first home victory of CFL season

    EDMONTON — Sooner or later, the Edmonton Elks are going to win a home game. The Toronto Argonauts would rather it be later. The Elks (4-12) enter Saturday’s game with the East-leading Argos (9-6) on a CFL-record 15-game home losing streak. Visiting teams don't want to be the squad that allows Edmonton to break its miserable run at Commonwealth Stadium. "It’s about not getting ahead of your toes," said Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who threw for 352 yards in last week’s 23-20 win over

  • Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop's first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Spoiling Seattle's first home playoff appearance sin

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats win first road game of the season, 35-32 over Calgary Stampeders

    CALGARY — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats won their first road game this season and their first game in Calgary in 18 years in a 35-32 victory over the Stampeders on Friday. Tiger-Cats quarterback Dane Evans threw to Tim White in the end zone with 11 seconds remaining in the game for the winning score. Hamilton linebacker Richard Leonard returned one of his two interceptions for a touchdown. Seth Small kicked field goals from 57, 46, 36 and 24 yards. Evans completed 17 of 25 passes for 244 yards, and al

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Kempe's second goal of game lifts Kings past Minnesota 7-6

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Adrian Kempe’s second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period as the Los Angeles Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-6 Saturday night for their first win of the season. Kevin Fiala added a goal and two assists in his return to Minnesota. Gabriel Vilardi, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, starting a five-game road trip. Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots. Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assis

  • Pacius goal gives Forge FC a 1-1 tie at Cavalry FC in first leg of CPL semifinal

    CALGARY — Woobens Pacius' 47th-minute goal gave Forge FC a 1-1 tie with Cavalry FC on Saturday in the first leg of their Canadian Premier League playoff semifinal. Forge had 66 per cent possession in the first half but Cavalry had an 8-7 edge in shots (5-2 in shots on target) and went into the break up 1-0. The home side opened the scoring in the 42nd minute at ATCO Field with Dutch fullback Daan Klomp, on a late run into the penalty box, heading home Joe Mason's perfect cross to cap a rapid-fir