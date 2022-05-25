Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Share a Passionate Kiss at the Cannes Film Festival Elvis Premiere

Hattie Lindert
·2 min read
05/25/2022 Kaia Gerber kissing Austin Butler during the screening of "Elvis" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 25, 2022 in Cannes, France. sales@theimagedirect.com Please byline:TheImageDirect.com

TheImageDirect.com

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler can't help falling in, and showing off, their love!

The 20-year-old model and the 30-year-old actor shared a kiss on Monday at the Cannes Film Festival, after attending the premiere of Baz Luhrmann's Elvis.

The highly-anticipated film stars Butler as the titular rock icon.

Gerber, the daughter of Cindy Crawford, channeled her model mom's impeccable '90s style for the premiere, choosing a sleek red Hedi Slimane column gown reminiscent of a rhinestone mini-dress Crawford wore back in 1991.

Although Butler walked the red carpet separately from his date, he also chose a look by Slimane, wearing a classic black tuxedo with a flower in his lapel.

Butler posed for photos alongside Elvis' wife Priscilla Presley and his co-star, The Staircase actress Olivia Dejonge.

The young couple previously followed a similar modus operandi at the 2022 Met Gala, attending together but walking the red carpet separately.

Although they each had their own star moment at the May event in New York City, Gerber and Butler met up at the top of the staircase for a sweet kiss, finding a romantic, quiet moment in the crowd just like at Cannes.

The duo was first linked together in December 2021. After a romantic trip to Paris and a Valentine's Day spent together, Gerber and Butler stepped out publicly as an item for the first time in March 2022.

Before finding each other, Gerber and Butler each had previous relationships. Gerber split from ex-Jacob Elordi in November 2021, and Butler split from long-time girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens in 2020 after nearly eight years together.

Shortly before going public with her and Butler's relationship, Gerber opened up to PEOPLE about "re-evaluating" her lifestyle and making sure to find happiness outside of work.

"It's so important people are realizing how important their happiness is outside of work, when you don't have all these outside resources to gain happiness from, where that internal happiness comes from," Gerber shared.

