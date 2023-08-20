Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Hold Hands in Coordinating Looks

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler always show their It couple style, even during the most low-key outings.

The Elvis actor and the model were seen out and about in Los Angeles on Thursday, where the couple crossed the street hand-in-hand while spending the actor's 32nd birthday together. For the casual day out, the pair dressed in similar outfits, both topping off their looks with blue baseball caps.

Gerber paired a simple white tank top with loose navy pants splattered with white paint, and accessorized the outfit with bright white sneakers, a white cotton tote bag, chunky gold hoops, a dainty necklace, and oversized sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Butler looked relaxed in a faded black T-shirt and his own pair of paint-splattered pants. He added a pair of black Vans and wore his hair tucked behind his ears under the cap.

Shutterstock

The couple—who have been dating since late 2021—largely keep their relationship private and out of the Hollywood spotlight, though they do often support each other at red-carpet events around the world, where they occasionally show some rare PDA.

Early last June, the couple traveled to France together for Paris Fashion Week, where they were pictured wearing coordinating brown street looks. For the outing, Gerber layered a sleek brown slipdress under a long black coat and tall black heeled boots. The Dune 2 actor, meanwhile, paired a plain white T with brown jeans and a cropped grayish-blue workwear-inspired collared jacket.

Later that month, they showed their low-key couple style during a date night in Los Angeles. The model embraced the coastal grandmother aesthetic in a breezy white slipdress and black Adidas Samba sneakers with long white scrunched-up socks, adding a light green sweater draped over her shoulders. As always, Butler looked cool in a white and blue vintage-inspired tee, loose black trousers, a black Carhartt jacket, and a blue NASA trucker hat.

