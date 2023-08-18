Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Enjoy a Birthday Lunch Date in Los Angeles

The couple were spotted enjoying a lunch date in Los Angeles, the same day as the 'Elvis' star's 32nd birthday

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler kept it lowkey for a recent lunch date.

The couple was spotted walking hand-in-hand while enjoying quality time together in Los Angeles on Thursday. The outing was likely in celebration of Butler's 32nd birthday on Aug. 17.

Before this most recent date, the Elvis actor and Gerber, 21, were also pictured out on a double date with Kaia's parents, model Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber and enjoying romantic getaways in Mexico.



Their latest sighting in Los Angeles comes hot on the heels of last Sunday's date night, where Butler and Gerber were photographed exiting Nobu Malibu alongside Karlie Kloss and her husband Joshua Kushner, before jumping into a car and leaving.



SplashNews.com Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber cross the road after lunching together in Los Angeles.

In December 2021, PEOPLE reported that Gerber and Butler were spending time together ahead of the holidays. A source shared at the time that Gerber was enjoying her time with Butler, revealing how "She seems really happy. All of her friends think he's really cute."

The pair made their red-carpet debut in March 2022 at W Magazine's annual Best Performances party in Los Angeles.

In May 2022, Gerber and Butler shared a kiss at the top of the Metropolitan Museum of Art staircase at the Met Gala, despite opting to walk the red carpet separately.



SplashNews.com The couple appear to look both ways before crossing the road.

Last month, Gerber and Butler headed to Paris together, enjoying a night out at the Costes restaurant.



Gerber was in Paris for Valentino’s Fall 2023-24 collection runway show at Château de Chantilly in the north of the city.

Butler was recently named as YSL Beauty’s global ambassador for its new MYSLF men's fragrance.

Taking to Instagram on Aug. 8, he announced to his 3.7 million followers,​ “I am honored to be named the global ambassador of MYSLF, the new statement fragrance by YSL Beauty.”

“Over the last few years, I’ve spoken with people who knew Mr. Saint Laurent,” he said in a press release. “He broke through labels. He was a rebel, and I love that about him. I feel privileged to be a part of the heritage he set in motion."



