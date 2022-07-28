Kai Kara-France enters UFC 277 focused on ultimate prize: ‘I truly believe I’m going to be a world champion’

Danny Segura
2 min read
Kai Kara-France enters UFC 277 focused on ultimate prize: ‘I truly believe I’m going to be a world champion’
DALLAS – Kai Kara-France won’t let the “interim” label take away from what he’s trying to achieve Saturday night.

Kara-France contender returns to the cage for a rematch against Brandon Moreno in the co-main event of UFC 277, this time in a five-round bout to determine who will be the interim flyweight titleholder as champion Deiveson Figueiredo recovers from a hand injury.

Despite the fight not being for the undisputed belt, Kara-France (24-9 MMA, 7-2 UFC) still considers the moment to be monumental in his career.

“Yeah, I saw Figueiredo saying it’s a cardboard belt, a plastic belt, but it’s still a world title, and I have to respect that,” Kara-France told reporters at UFC 277 media day. “This is everything I’ve worked towards to. He’s not here. I’m here squaring off against Brandon, and we get to run it back, so I’m excited.”

Moreno and Kara-France first fought in December 2019 at UFC 245. The Mexican star bested the New Zealander in a striking battle that was ruled a unanimous decision.

Since, Kara-France has gone 4-1 in his career. He’s currently on a three-fight wining streak and reaching new heights in his career, and he attributes his recent success to a new mentality.

“I stopped chasing becoming the champion, and I started to believe it,” Kara-France said. “I feel like that’s definitely what you’re seeing. What you’re seeing is a product of the hard work that we’re putting at City Kick Boxing. I train with world champions day in, day out. I know what it takes. I know the mindset that they have. It’s about having high standards. Ticking off all the boxes, and I’ve done that in my last few fights. I’ve taken no shortcuts. I’m ready to go whereever this fight goes.”

Kara-France is excited to get a rematch with Moreno and prove that he’s world champion material.

“It’s a fight that I wanted to run it back,” Kara-France said. “It’s all about timing. The Kai that fought Brandon in 2019 isn’t the same Kai he’s fighting this Saturday. Just completely different. Different headspace being a father and a husband, going through more experiences and just leveling up everywhere. I think the self-belief is the difference. Before, I didn’t really believe it. I truly believe I’m going to be a world champion.”

