Kai Kamaka: There’s a list of opponents I want, but Henry Corrales is up first at Bellator 300

SAN DIEGO – Kai Kamaka has been around the MMA game long enough to have seen plenty of fighters in his sphere make one crucial mistake.

It’s the proverbial counting of the chickens before they’ve hatched, and you can ask Kamaka all you want about what he wants next. He even admits he’s got a list of names. But on that list at the top is his Saturday opponent, Henry Corrales. And right now, that’s the only name that matters to him.

Kamaka talked about that and more at Thursday’s Bellator 300 media day in San Diego.

Check out the full interview in the video above. Bellator 300 takes place Saturday at Pechanga Arena in San Diego. The main card, which features three title fights, airs on Showtime following prelims on MMA Junkie.

