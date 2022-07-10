Kai Jones’ struggles, LiAngelo Ball’s return dot the Hornets’ summer league landscape

Don’t tell Kai Jones summer league games aren’t meaningful.

Jones, the Charlotte Hornets’ rangy big man, wasn’t pleased with his performance in a 94-86 loss to Indiana in their Las Vegas Summer League opener. While he’s not solely focused on his individual numbers, he understands the parallels.

“The team comes first,” Jones said. “And I feel like the team is going to do well when I play well considering I’m out there playing most of the minutes, and the most impactful player on the team in terms of my ability to play on both ends. So, I think the better I play, the better the team will play. So (Friday), I would say it’s on me honestly. I’ve got to make shots and lock in and focus.”

Jones struggled with his stroke against the Pacers, posting 12 points on 5 of 15 shooting to go with nine rebounds. He was ice-cold from 3-point range, misfiring on all 10 of his attempts behind the arc.

That’s not how Jones wanted to start off an important offseason for his overall growth. Remaining even-keeled and not fluctuating following rough outings is part of his maturation process and he understands why.

“It’s huge, just for life, just staying in the moment,” Jones said. “I felt like (Friday) I was there. I was in the moment, you know? Just hold my follow-through. Some shots went in and out. Just keep believing in it and keep shooting.

“That’s what it’s all about. Shooting the next one the right way and believing in your work.”

In other words, remain confident at all times. Keep it from wavering.

Nothing is going to come easy for Jones since the native Bahamian picked up the game in his teenage years. Context and patience is important with the 21-year-old.

“The biggest thing for Kai is you’ve got to keep it simple,” Hornets summer league coach Jordan Surenkamp said. “And that’s for everybody. Basketball is a simple game. You’ve just got to keep things simple on both sides of the ball. His energy is extremely contagious. And as he did (Friday), does some really good things that help our team.

“He’s someone that provides a spark for us when we need it. For him, again, just keeping it simple like we are telling all the guys. Again, another learning opportunity for him.”

Jones insists he’s taking mental notes. He’s his biggest critic and is seeking tangible progress as he attempts to play himself into the Hornets’ main rotation under new coach Steve Clifford. Refining his jumper is going to be key to his overall success.

“I feel like, honestly, in the beginning, I could have been more focused on the first couple of shots,” Jones said. “ ... A couple of my shots, I felt I left a little early. I felt like it was going in and I just started jogging back. I feel like basketball wants me to stay in the moment and watch it go through. That’s what I’m reading from the game.”

GELO TIME?

A familiar face was spotted at Saturday’s practice.

Fresh off a flight and arriving in town after clearing the league’s health and safety protocols, LiAngelo Ball finally got back into the mix. Ball sat out the Hornets’ summer league opener and didn’t participate in the entire mini camp preceding the Hornets touching down in the desert midweek.

Ball, a fan favorite in Las Vegas last year, could provide another option for the Hornets if he’s called on. Getting him up to speed strategically might not take all that long, either.

“He gives us a lot of value in terms of shooting the ball,” Surenkamp said. “Coming off of pin downs, his size, a bigger kid, can switch, play and defend multiple (positions). He was with us in Greensboro, so his conceptual knowledge of what we are doing is already at a pretty good level. Defensively, we are going to have to touch up on some things for him, but honestly I think he is going to be in a pretty good place.”

Mentally anyway. Physically could be a different story.

“I think the biggest thing with us with him is where is he at conditioning-wise?” Surenkamp said. “He’s been sitting in a hotel room in health and safety protocols. So, we are going to have to evaluate that stuff and naturally talking with Coach Clifford and the organization, just continuing to hammer out what our rotations and stuff will look like.”

Surenkamp is balancing gameplan-specific situations and preconceived lineup combinations while also trying to foster development.

Getting that all right poses a challenge.

“Yeah, it’s something that we are going to have to continue to talk through as an organization,” Surenkamp said. “You saw it a little bit (Friday) at the game. Kai playing the ‘4’ predominantly, that is something that he hasn’t necessarily done before. So there was a little bit of a learning curve with him. Same thing with JT Thor playing a little bit at the ‘3.’ That’s not something that JT has done a lot of.

“So, it was an evaluation opportunity for our coaching staff and our organization. But again in terms of how it’s going to fit together over the next couple of games, it’s something that we’ve still got to discuss and talk about and again continuing to give guys opportunities. We want to do our best to put guys in their best possible position, but there’s also some evaluating opportunities that come as well.”

FEELING FOR SCOTTIE

The Hornets were saddened to see what transpired to one of their own on Thursday.

Per a league source, Scottie Lewis suffered a gruesome injury when he went to plant while playing defense in practice, leaving all of his teammates extremely concerned at the time. Lewis was diagnosed with a fractured lower left leg and had surgery later that evening to repair it.

No timetable has been given for his recovery, but the rehabilitation will be extensive. Lewis’ summer is over before it really began.

“It’s tough,” Surenkamp said. “Scottie has worked as hard as anybody this offseason for this moment and so any injury at all for anybody — regardless of whether it’s the Hornets or not — is something you never want to see. So, definitely a difficult situation and something you hate to see as a coach, as an organization, as a teammate.

“But he’s going to come back stronger. He’s a resilient kid. He’s in good spirits right now and he wants us to continue to compete. And he’s going to support us. We wish him all the best. We are there for him as an organization, as a team as a whole, and we are just going to continue to support him any way we can.”