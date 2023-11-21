Kai Havertz addresses start to Arsenal career after £65m move from Chelsea

Happy: Havertz believes he is winning over the fans after joining the Gunners from rivals Chelsea (REUTERS)

Kai Havertz says he is “happy” at Arsenal following a divisive £65m from Chelsea.

The German international has struggled to convince during the early stages of his career in north London, scoring only one goal in 19 appearances thus far.

There have been question marks around the 24-year-old’s best position having largely occupied a central midfield role in the mould of Grant Xhaka since his move.

Having struggled to nail down a regular spot during his three-year stint at Stamford Bridge, it has been a theme of his career since leaving boyhood club Bayer Leverkusen in 2020.

Havertz is also capable of playing as a target man, on the flanks or as a second striker and was even tested out at left-back during Germany’s friendly against Turkey.

Despite so much talk about how best to use a player who scored the winning goal in the 2021 Champions League final, manager Mikel Arteta insists he is happy with what he’s seeing from the summer signing, hailing his performance in the win over Manchester City last month as “terrific.”

Speaking to the club’s official website, Havertz talked of his belief that Gunners fans were recognising his efforts after joining the club from one of their rivals.

“It’s always tough when you come from Chelsea, because they are big rivals, so it can take weeks to get some trust from the fans,” he said.

“But goals and good games can help me to get it and I will always give 100 per cent in the games and training sessions. I think they will recognise this as well, which is very important. I’m really happy to be here.”