Kahne to run throwback paint scheme to honor 10th anniversary of All-Star Race win

CONCORD, N.C. (May 15, 2018) — Leavine Family Racing and Dumont GROUP will debut a special throwback-inspired paint scheme aboard Kasey Kahne‘s No. 95 Camaro ZL1 for the Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Kahne‘s Dumont JETS Camaro ZL1 is sure to bring back memories for his fans who helped vote him into the 2008 All-Star Race thanks to the Fan Vote. Kahne is the only driver who has won the fan vote for the event and then gone on to win the million-dollar payout in the non-points event.

“It was so awesome that the fans voted us into the All-Star race back in 2008,” recalls Kahne. “It really was special to get voted into the race, and then to have a great car to be able to drive our way to the front in order to make strategy calls that put us in position to win. Our paint scheme for this weekend looks so similar to that scheme we ran in 2008‘s event, that it‘s been cool to see it in the shop as the guys have been getting ready for this weekend. I‘m looking forward to racing it this weekend, and hopefully the paint scheme can bring us the same result we had 10 years ago.”

Dumont JETS will be featured as a primary sponsor for the first time in NASCAR. The full-service aircraft charter, sales, maintenance and parts organization began its partnership with LFR at the start of the 2018 season. Dumont JETS has associate partner branding for the season aboard the No.95 and will also have a primary paint scheme at Dover in October.

“Dumont JETS is excited to have our first primary paint scheme in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series this weekend at the All-Star Race,” said Kevin Wargo, Director of Dumont JETS and Dumont GROUP. “We know that fans will enjoy the throw-back scheme as much as we do! We have enjoyed working with Leavine Family Racing and Kasey Kahne, and are looking forward to continuing the partnership on and off the track.”

This year‘s Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race will be comprised of four stages: Stage 1 ends on Lap 30; Stage 2 ends on Lap 50; Stage 3 on Lap 70; and Stage 4 on Lap 80. NASCAR Overtime will be in effect for all stages of the event, and stages will not end under a caution. Along with a slightly different format for this year, the rules package the cars will run will be different as well. Restrictor plates will be used, which typically are currently only run at superspeedways. A six-inch high spoiler (with two 12-inch “ears”), a 2014-style splitter on the nose of the cars, as well as aero ducts are also part of the package competitors will be running. This new package for the weekend was created to promote more passing on the track, as well as to tighten the competition. NASCAR ran a similar package on the Xfinity Series cars at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2017 and the race saw a record number of lead changes.

Kahne has competed in 14 All-Star races so far during his career and has earned one win, two top-five finishes, four top-10 finishes, and one pole award in the non-points event. He‘s completed 1,121 of 1,313 (85.3 percent) career laps and has led for a total of 69 laps in All-Star Race competition.

The Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race will take place on Saturday, May 19 at 8:00 pm ET. The race will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1, Sirius XM Channel 90 and MRN Radio.