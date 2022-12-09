Kahnawake sends Silverbear to Council

Stephen Silverbear McComber is the newest Mohawk Council of Kahnawake (MCK) chief after garnering 161 votes to Bobbi Dee Kawennitake Deere’s 108 in the December 3 by-election, the community’s second in a month’s time.

“I’m really grateful for the opportunity and grateful that the people in the community chose to support me at this time, and I’m going to do the best I can,” said McComber.

When he ran last month to fill another vacancy on Council, the winner’s name was called first, so when he heard his opponent’s name called this time around, McComber thought he’d lost again. He was stunned seconds later to discover he was the victor.

“I was kind of overwhelmed, and it made me feel good, and I’m surprised,” said McComber, who is taking over the seat vacated by Bart Goodleaf.

McComber brings a broad range of experience to the position. In addition to having worked in the corrections system, he is a well-known Haudenosaunee seedkeeper and artist who has been involved with the Longhouse for over 50 years.

While band council and traditional values are sometimes seen as incompatible, McComber believes finding common ground and making decisions as a unified community is essential to Kahnawake’s well-being.

“We’re supposed to use a good mind and good words with a good heart and try to come to a consensus to resolve anything. That’s the traditional way of doing things,” he said.

“I think we’ve come a long way from the time when there was an Indian agent here making all the decisions for the community. Now we have our own people who are doing this, and they’re trying their best for everyone, and I’m really proud to be part of a team.”

McComber has spent the week so far getting oriented and finding his place among the existing Council chiefs. “I see that they really have the heart and interests of the community there,” McComber said.

A portfolio shuffle is on the horizon; Council held off on assigning portfolios to the other newcomer, chief Iohahiio Delisle, pending the resolution of the second by-election.

McComber believes his varied experience will be an asset when tackling the files he will be working on.

“I think I can bring that to the table as part of my vision towards food security and sovereignty and, in light of that, traditional values and governance. So those are things I want to be involved with, along with whatever else in my portfolio,” he said, noting that there is much to be done for elders and those with special needs as well.

He emphasized that community well-being is at the core of what he wants to accomplish.

“I always like quoting Mr. Spock,” said McComber, referring to the iconic Star Trek character. “The needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few - or one. And that’s what I believe.”

The election of McComber should mark the end of a busy autumn for Angus Montour, Kahnawake’s perennial electoral officer.

“We pulled it off, but it was quite a feat for me to have to do. When the second election ended, I was thinking to myself ‘school’s out - no more pencils, no more books, no more teacher’s dirty looks,’” said Montour, quoting a classic Alice Cooper song. “It was just a relief.”

Provided there are no appeals filed within the 10-day window, the process will be wrapped up other than some reporting that has to be done.

“As for the election itself, I’m quite happy with the turnout, how things went,” Montour said. “I had a good staff. Everything went perfect.”

Marcus Bankuti, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door