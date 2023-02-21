Kahkewistahaw First Nation Releases New Communications Platform for Members Allowing for Instant Notifications

Kahkewistahaw First Nation

KAHKEWISTAHAW FIRST NATION, Saskatchewan, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In support of the Nation’s mission to create opportunities and enhance the way services are delivered to members, the leadership of Kahkewistahaw First Nation (KFN) has released a new mobile app centred around up-to-the-minute notifications.



By collaborating with the Communikit App Platform team, KFN is now able to send push notifications directly to their users’ devices to inform them of emergency alerts, news, events, resources, and important notices from the Administration Office.

Only about a third of the registered population lives in the community, so having a way to communicate directly with those members who live elsewhere is a major benefit and lets leadership make sure they are providing the best support to their members possible.

App users can submit requests, feedback, and questions directly to the Chief Joseph Crowe Governance Centre through the app’s built-in contact forms which gives members who live off-reserve quick and easy access to services and information.

“Kahkewistahaw First Nation leadership is proud to launch a new app. We started 5 years ago with the previous app but identified that we needed something new and up to date,” said Chief Evan Taypotat, “Our membership deserves the best, so today we launch a new app!”

The Kahkewistahaw First Nation App is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store right now — download for free to keep up to date with the community!

About Kahkewistahaw First Nation

Kahkewistahaw’s main community is located 13 kilometres north of Broadview and is home to around 675 of their 2,100 registered members.

A prosperous, self-sustaining, and proud Nation, Kahkewistahaw boasts a number of ongoing economic development projects and active businesses including the 60 acre commercial development in Saskatoon (Kahkewistahaw Business Landing), Penipa Hotel, Kahkewistahaw Gas and Convenience Store, Mamawi Developments, as well as a trucking and logistics partnership in Odanah Truck Lines.

About Communikit

Communikit is a mobile app platform created by Aivia Inc. (pronounced AY-vee-yuh) that gives the leadership of Indigenous Nations and organizations the ability to communicate with their members at any time, no matter where they are. The first and fastest-growing network of its kind in Canada, Communikit currently serves over 20,000 users spanning 82 Nations and Indigenous organizations.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Andrea Starr Communications & IT Email: andrea.starr@kahkewistahaw.com Vida F. McArthur Senior Executive Assistant Email: chief.council@kahkewistahaw.com



