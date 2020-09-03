Kafeel Khan: National threat or symbol of repression?

Dr Khan was cleared over the deaths of sick children by an official probe

For more than 200 days, a young, jailed Indian doctor faced charges under a national security law that allows the authorities to detain people if they feel they are a threat to national security.

The allegations against 38-year-old paediatrician Dr Kafeel Khan arose from his speech at a student meeting last December criticising a controversial new citizenship law that is seen as discriminating against Muslims and which has roiled India.

At the meeting in Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh state, Dr Khan had accused the ruling BJP government of indulging in sectarian politics and ignoring the "real issues". He had also spoken about the declining health of children, rising joblessness and the teetering economy. "We won't be afraid, no matter how much you scare us. Every time we rise, no matter how much you suppress us," he told some 600 cheering students.

The police in Uttar Pradesh, now ruled by a controversial Hindu religious leader known for his anti-Muslim rhetoric, found Dr Khan's speech incendiary. Some 45 days after he made the speech, Dr Khan was arrested and sent to prison.

"He tried to incite the religious sentiments of the Muslim students present in the meeting and to increase the hatred, enmity and disharmony towards the [Hindu] community," police told the court.

On Tuesday, the high court in Allahabad disagreed with the police and threw out the case, saying Dr Khan "did not promote hatred or violence". Two judges said the doctor actually gave a call for "unity among citizens", and that authorities had read the speech selectively.

"First he was a scapegoat. Now he has become the enemy of the state," his brother, Adeel Khan, a businessman, told me.

Dr Khan has spent most of the past three years shuttling between prisons. He was jailed for seven months, awaiting trial on charges of culpable homicide and negligence after more than 70 children died in August 2017 in a public hospital in Gorakhpur, 800km (507 miles) east of Delhi, where he worked as a junior doctor. Eight other hospital workers, including the principal of the hospital, were also imprisoned on similar charges.

Most of the deaths were the result of the hospital's oxygen supply being cut, allegedly because bills amounting to $100,000 (£75,000) had been unpaid, something that the government continues to deny.

Many of the child victims who died in Gorakhpur were suffering from encephalitis

Dr Khan was granted bail in April last year. In September 2019, an official probe cleared him of any negligence, but there was no apology from the government.

Dr Khan's supporters say he was targeted because he shone a light on government negligence. His life as a low-profile doctor at Gorakhpur's busy 1,000-bed Baba Raghav Das Hospital had changed irrevocably that night.

Sick children died after oxygen supplies - the liquid oxygen tank and bank of 50-odd back up cylinders - ran out. Over the next 54 hours, Dr Khan says he frantically organised dozens of cylinders.

He withdrew his money from an ATM and ran to hospitals and shops, and even a paramilitary force barracks to pick up whatever supplies they could spare. A dozen paramilitary soldiers helped him. Nearly two nights later, piped oxygen flow was restored at the hospital.

A video showed Dr Khan begging nearby hospitals for oxygen canisters after learning that his hospital's central supply had been exhausted.

"I brought 250 cylinders in 24 hours! 250! I don't know how many children lived or died but I did my level best," he said.

Many in Gorakhpur say other doctors also helped secure oxygen for the hospital that night, but Dr Khan received more attention because he took the lead and because of the video, which went viral.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the hospital a few days later. Dr Khan says his interaction with the leader turned his life "upside down".

