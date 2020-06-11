Kadmon to Present at the Raymond James 2020 Virtual Human Health Innovation Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2020 / Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (KDMN) today announced that Harlan W. Waksal, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Raymond James 2020 Virtual Human Health Innovation Conference on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation may be accessed on the Investors section of the Kadmon website at www.kadmon.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

About Kadmon

Kadmon is a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative products for significant unmet medical needs. Our product pipeline is focused on inflammatory and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements may be preceded by the words "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. We believe that these factors include, but are not limited to, (i) the impact of COVID-19 on our ability to conduct our business or our clinical trials, (ii) the initiation, timing, progress and results of our preclinical studies and clinical trials, and our research and development programs; (iii) our ability to advance product candidates into, and successfully complete, clinical trials; (iv) our reliance on the success of our product candidates; (v) the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, including an NDA regarding belumosudil (KD025); (vi) our ability to expand our sales and marketing capabilities; (vii) the commercialization of our product candidates, if approved; (viii) the pricing and reimbursement of our product candidates, if approved; (ix) the implementation of our business model, strategic plans for our business, product candidates and technology; (x) the scope of protection we are able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering our product candidates and technology; (xi) our ability to operate our business without infringing the intellectual property rights and proprietary technology of third parties; (xii) costs associated with defending intellectual property infringement, product liability and other claims; (xiii) regulatory developments in the United States, Europe, China, Japan and other jurisdictions; (xiv) estimates of our expenses, future revenues, capital requirements and our needs for additional financing; (xv) the potential benefits of strategic collaboration agreements and our ability to enter into strategic arrangements; (xvi) our ability to maintain and establish collaborations or obtain additional grant funding; (xvii) the rate and degree of market acceptance of our product candidates; (xviii) developments relating to our competitors and our industry, including competing therapies; (xix) our ability to effectively manage our anticipated growth; (xx) our ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; (xxi) the use of proceeds from our recent public offerings; (xxii) the potential benefits of any of our product candidates being granted orphan drug designation; (xxiii) the future trading price of the shares of our common stock and impact of securities analysts' reports on these prices; and/or (xxiii) other risks and uncertainties. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including Kadmon's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact Information

Ellen Cavaleri

Investor Relations

646.490.2989

ellen.cavaleri@kadmon.com

