Kader Kohou looking to seize opportunity again on Dolphins’ injury-ravaged secondary

A year ago at this time, Xavien Howard had no idea who Kader Kohou was.

Well, maybe other than Kohou being another cornerback trying out for a roster spot with the Miami Dolphins and wearing his old college jersey number 38.

Fast forward to this week when the Dolphins are gearing up to open the 2023 season in Los Angeles against the Chargers.

Not only will Howard likely be lining up opposite Kohou on some snaps this Sunday, but the former — like many players on the Dolphins’ roster — is anticipating a breakthrough season from the second-year cornerback.

“Dude is a straight dawg,” Howard said after a recent practice. “His mentality he has, just being an undrafted guy, I continue to see him grow and get better on the field.”

The 2022 season was all about opportunity for Kohou, an undrafted rookie out of Texas A&M Commerce.

And he seized it.

Kohou not only earned a starting role in the Dolphins’ secondary, he became one of the unit’s most reliable players.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Kohou’s versatility has shown out during training camp in the wake of All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey’s injury.

Miami Dolphins cornerbacks Kader Kohou (4) and Noah Igbinoghene (9) run through during practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, July 28, 2023.

“I see determination and hunger to build on what he’s really done,” McDaniel said. “Kader is a prime example of seeking opportunity and every player is very aware of that. Last year we were sitting here talking about Byron Jones and my answer to you guys was not, ‘Oh yeah, Kader Kohou’. Keep in mind every single rep, every single day, which is what our whole team’s focus is, those things, the results of those, the development, the consistency and the growth, that determines who’s playing and who is excelling just like Kader showed.”

Kohou had a spot virtually locked entering this training camp.

But with the Dolphins’ secondary ravaged by injuries, most notably to Ramsey, who is not expected back until at least November, Kohou has an opportunity again, this time to become one of the secondary’s leaders.

“I was going to (embrace that challenge) anyway (even before Ramsey’s injury),” Kohou said. “It’s the same mindset I had going into camp…I’m happy to be where I am, but I have to keep working.”

Kohou started 13 games and appeared in two more, playing on 80 percent of the team’s defensive snaps as an undrafted rookie out of Texas A&M Commerce.

Kohou finished with 10 passes defended, which was second on the team behind Xavien Howard’s 12 passes defended and tied for 32nd overall in the league. He also finished fourth on the team with 63 solo tackles including five for loss, and had an interception and a forced fumble. Pro Football Focus graded Kohou 36th defensively among 118 cornerbacks last season and allowed 70 receptions on 107 targets, which was a team-high according to PFF.

Kohou said one of his goals is to show improved consistency on the field, which he thought should come easier for him in his sophomore season in the NFL.

“Last year, I felt like I made splash plays, but then kind of had down plays,” Kohou said. “So just staying more consistent and not letting a bad play affect the next play.

Miami Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou (4) speaks to reporters after practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

“It’s really just building into a routine. I feel like it’s a problem for most rookies. You come in and it’s hard to find the things you do on a day-to-day basis. You get ready for practice or games or watching film and stuff like that. So building a better routine keeps you on track to make everything and settles you down and you just play football.”

Kohou could see a lot of snaps at nickel and potentially start again opposite Howard although the Dolphins brought in veteran Eli Apple to offset the loss of Ramsey.

Playing alongside Howard is an experience that Kohou has valued as well as the lessons he’s learned from the four-time Pro Bowl selection.

“(Howard) just plays the ball like crazy,” Kohou said. “Ball production. That’s the biggest thing he makes. Playing corner, you have to have a short-term memory. He has that down to a pat. He’s really good at not letting anything get too high or too low.”

Regardless of role, the Dolphins are looking for Kohou and other young defensive backs like rookie Cam Smith to provide effective options in their secondary especially early in the season while Ramsey and cornerback Nik Needham work their way back from injuries. The Dolphins also recently lost Keion Crossen for the season due to an undisclosed injury.

“A lot of people may say that Cam (Smith) is making a lot of plays, but Kader is another guy to look out for this year for a breakout season,” receiver Tyreek Hill said. “He’s small, but he’s very strong at the line of scrimmage, and he isn’t afraid to tackle. I’m looking for him to have a breakout year this year. I’m very excited to see him play.”