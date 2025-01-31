Kaden Metheny scores 17 to lead Liberty to 76-68 victory over Kennesaw State

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Kaden Metheny had 17 points to help Liberty defeat Kennesaw State 76-68 on Thursday night.

Metheny also grabbed five rebounds for the Flames (17-4, 5-3 Conference USA). Zach Cleveland added 14 points and six assists. Colin Porter hit three 3-pointers and scored 13.

Adrian Wooley led the way for the Owls (12-9, 4-4) with 22 points and five assists. Andre Weir added 13 points and 13 rebounds. Simeon Cottle scored 10.

Liberty took the lead with 14:54 to go in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 38-28 at halftime, with Cleveland racking up 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press