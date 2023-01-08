How Kadarius Toney is affecting Chiefs — and his teammates: ‘It just gets me fired up’

Jesse Newell
·5 min read
John Locher/AP

Kansas City Chiefs receiver Kadarius Toney found himself not wanting to leave the field. Not yet anyway.

A few minutes after the Chiefs’ 31-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, Toney stopped at the corner of the northeast tunnel at Allegiant Stadium to sign a red Chiefs flag, then worked across to an adjacent section, where he autographed the numbers on the back of a fan’s Patrick Mahomes jersey.

When he started to jog back toward the locker room after that, Toney slowed his pace when some people began to yell down at him from the crowd.

Toney raised his fist and pumped it in the air a few times, encouraging that roar a few more seconds before disappearing beneath the concourse.

It was a fitting end to a productive day for Toney, who scored a touchdown and flashed some of his best moments since joining the Chiefs following a midseason trade with the New York Giants.

Afterward, Toney said days like Saturday made him appreciate this new opportunity with the Chiefs.

“It’s been a great experience. I can’t lie,” Toney said in the locker room. “It’s been a great experience to be here and be accepted by the team and the coaches and the staff and everybody believing in me.”

There certainly were doubts about how helpful Toney could be this season when he was acquired for a third- and sixth-round draft pick in late October.

The Giants — starving for receiver production — had seemingly given up on him one year after he was selected as the 20th overall pick in the 2021 draft. Part of that included question marks about his injury history and ability to play through ailments.

But a new start with the Chiefs hasn’t just been embraced by Toney; it’s also been a source of pride for teammates who have watched him develop through the last half of this season.

“It just gets me fired up,” Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said, “because the excitement of seeing somebody new come into this offense and have fun and have a lot of success, it just makes the game that much more fun to play with the guys.”

Chiefs coaches and teammates certainly enjoyed watching Toney perform on Saturday.

The receiver’s most impressive play was on an outside pass, as he stopped abruptly to juke a pair of defenders before gaining extra yards. ESPN announcers Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky joked on the broadcast that the Madden NFL video game didn’t have a controller button to allow that kind of move, even in a fantasy football world.

“He’s a special type of talent,” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said. “That’s different than any player that I think I’ve played with as far as the way that laterally he’s able to move.”

Toney also scored a touchdown on KC’s trick “Ring around the Rosie” play before it was called back because of a holding penalty. Coach Andy Reid went right back to him for a jet sweep on the next snap ... and Toney made another defender miss before scoring on an 11-yard run.

“I’m tired, then he called the play ... ‘Let’s go then,’” Toney said. “You get that second wind, just as a competitor. You get that second wind and try to go out there as hard as you can.”

The receiver made the most of his time on the field while playing 16 non-garbage-time snaps against Las Vegas. Toney had three carries for 26 yards with the touchdown while adding two catches for 18 yards.

“Definitely is a baller,” KC running back Isiah Pacheco said of Toney. “He’s finishing his drives, finishing his plays. Even when the ball’s not thrown to him, he’s helping teammates up. That’s the type of energy we need.”

Toney said he often leans on Kelce to hype him up during games. More than anything, Toney was looking to fit in with what the Chiefs already have going.

“It’s me just falling in line, falling in the rotation of what I got to do,” Toney said, “and playing at a high level when it’s time.”

This certainly seems an opportune moment for him to be peaking.

The Chiefs will begin the playoffs in two weeks following a bye, giving Reid more time to find creative ways to implement Toney into the offense.

In the last two weeks, Toney has lined up in the backfield and also sprinted in motion. Reid noted on Saturday that Toney was “tough to bring down” and had “great quickness.”

“He’s got the receiving part, and then you hand him the football, and he can do some damage,” Reid said. “And he loves to play. That’s the thing you appreciate about him.”

Toney reiterated Saturday he feels fully healthy after a hamstring injury that kept him out of three combined games in November and December.

Now, he wants to continue producing for the team that acquired him. Toney said he loves hearing “Home of the Chiefs” from KC fans at the end of the national anthem at home and road games. He also smiles after being told that Riddick and Orlovsky had a conversation on Saturday’s ESPN broadcast where they referenced that Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said Toney might turn out to be KC’s most talented receiver.

“Stuff like that just makes me kind of go harder,” Toney said. “Because if he can see it from afar, it just makes me want to prove it for him.”

And as for what Chiefs fans can expect from him in the playoffs?

Toney grinned before answering that question Saturday.

“I guess,” he said, “you just seen it today.”

Teammates hope to witness more highlights like that in the games to come.

“When he’s out there making plays like that, those are momentum-boosters. Those are plays that you don’t get from a majority of the guys in the league,” Kelce said. “That’s what makes him special.”

Latest Stories

  • When other white pastors fled Hilltop, Peace Lutheran’s stayed. Today his legacy lives on

    “For the community, he was a pillar — a quiet pillar,” said Elder Toney Montgomery of the late Tacoma faith leader.

  • Meet the baseball player who suffered injury similar to Damar Hamlin's

    Nick DiCarlo was hit in the chest by a pitch during a fall practice and after taking a few steps, collapsed in a similar fashion to the Buffalo Bills safety.

  • 'Let's get some confusion going': Chiefs QB Mahomes talks 'snowglobe' play

    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talks about securing the top seed in the AFC by defeating the Las Vegas Raiders 31-31 Saturday.

  • Chiefs hammer Raiders in regular-season finale, claim No. 1 AFC seed, bye for playoffs

    Here’s the story of Saturday’s regular-season finale for the Chiefs, a win that sets up KC as the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

  • Chiefs report card grades: ‘Snow Globe,’ and the star of this game better be an All-Pro

    Instant grades from The Star’s Blair Kerkhoff from the Chiefs’ 31-13 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders

  • Cowboys need Giants to beat Eagles, but Giants expected to start Davis Webb at QB

    The Eagles will be facing a QB with zero career passes in the NFL.

  • How the ‘Snow Globe’ spinning huddle play came to be, and what it says about the Chiefs

    When the play that began with 11 grown men arm-in-arm and whirling in circles was called, Chiefs offensive tackle Trey Smith said, “‘It was almost like, ‘Oh, my God, it’s happening.’”

  • Chiefs get weird vs. Raiders, but one of wackiest TDs of year gets called back due to a penalty

    The Chiefs come up with some strange plays near the goal line.

  • A phone call from the Dallas Cowboys convinced Max Duggan he made the right decision

    TCU tried to convince Max Duggan to stay, but his instincts to turn pro were solidified after a phone call

  • AP source: Cubs, 1B Hosmer agree to 1-year contract

    CHICAGO (AP) — Eric Hosmer agreed to a $720,000, one-year contract with the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, giving the team another option at first base and designated hitter. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending a successful physical. Hosmer's contract is for the major league minimum while the San Diego Padres are on the hook for the last part of a $144 million, eight-year deal that was finalized in Februa

  • Toronto Raptors ink guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to 10-day contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to a 10-day contract. The team did not disclose financial details when it announced the move Saturday. Wieskamp comes to Toronto from the NBA G League's Wisconsin Herd, where he's averaged 17 points, 16 rebounds and 29.4 minutes in 13 games this season. The six-foot-six, 205-pound native of Muscatine, Iowa, played 29 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season, averaging 2.1 points and 7.1 minutes. Wieskamp previously played th

  • Paolo Banchero, Magic turn back Thunder 126-115

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-115 on Wednesday night. Orlando, playing without four suspended players, broke a three-game losing streak. Gary Harris and Terrence Ross each scored 18 points for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. added 13 points and 13 rebounds in his first start since Nov. 18. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, back in the lineup after missing Tuesday’s 150-117 win at Boston due to a

  • Grand Prix champions Gilles, Poirier withdraw from Canadian championships

    OSHAWA, Ont. — Ice dancers Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier, gold medallists at last month's ISU Grand Prix Final, will miss next week's Canadian figure skating championships after Gilles underwent an appendectomy. Gilles and Poirier were having a career-best season, winning both of their Grand Prix assignments, and the Final in Turin, Italy. Gilles, 30, and the 31-year-old Poirier won bronze at the 2021 world championships. They had considered retirement after their seventh-place finish at last ye

  • Morikawa pulls away with late run of birdies at Kapalua

    KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Collin Morikawa can make golf look simple. He has a shot in mind and the ball is going where he's looking. The difference at the Sentry Tournament of Champions is that includes shots on the green. He was particularly effective Saturday on the stretch of scoring holes on the back nine of Kapalua, typically a chance for players to make up ground in a hurry. Morikawa birdied four of the last five holes and pulled away. He finished with a 15-foot birdie putt for an 8-under 65,

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Djokovic beats Shapovalov; advances to face Medvedev in Adelaide semis

    ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic beat Canada's Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4 at the Adelaide International on Friday to set up a semifinal with Daniil Medvedev. The combined ATP-WTA event is a warmup for this year’s Australian Open, which the top-seeded Djokovic missed last year after being barred from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Medvedev, the runner-up last year to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open, defeated fellow Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-3 on Frida

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Vancouver Canucks snap skid with 4-2 win over struggling Colorado Avalanche

    VANCOUVER — After another string of ugly losses, the Vancouver Canucks knew they had to respond. On Thursday they did, beating the defending Stanley Cup-champion Colorado Avalanche 4-2. "We've proven that this group can do it," said J.T. Miller, who sealed the score with an empty-net strike late in the third period. "It's just about doing it on a regular basis and that being in our DNA as a team and obviously we did it tonight, so felt good." The result snapped a three-game skid for the Canucks

  • Canada roars back to beat U.S. and advance to gold-medal game at world juniors

    HALIFAX — Thomas Milic is the only player on Canada's roster passed over at the NHL draft. An incredible performance Wednesday has his country one step from its 20th gold medal at the world junior hockey championship. Milic was outstanding in making 43 saves as the tournament hosts fought back from an early 2-0 semifinal deficit to defeat the United States 6-2 in another emotional matchup between the bitter international rivals. "Definitely the best moment of my hockey career and maybe my life,"

  • Joy Drop: How to toast Canada's junior championship with some delicious mocktails

    Happy New Year, friends! Many folks have gone back to work already and I'm one of them. But it is a wonderful thing to bookmark the week with a fresh dose of happiness with our fun notebook entry. I begin this week's offering of jubilation with the big win for the Canadian men's junior hockey team to make them back-to-back champions. I didn't follow the tournament closely this year, but heard all about Connor Bedard's OT goal in the quarter-finals. Canada went on to beat the Czech Republic 3-2,