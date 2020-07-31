Kacey Musgraves Wishes Ex Ruston Kelly Happy Birthday 4 Weeks After Split: 'I'm in Your Corner'

Rick Diamond/Getty Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly

Kacey Musgraves is wishing her estranged husband Ruston Kelly a happy birthday, four weeks after news broke that the couple ended their two-year marriage.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Musgraves, 31, gave Kelly a shout-out on her Instagram Stories Friday in honor of the singer-songwriter's 32nd birthday, telling her ex that she remains in his "corner."

"Hope you know how lucky the world is to have you in it, @rustonkelly," the "Rainbow" singer wrote, sharing a black-and-white photo of Ruston looking out a window. "Happy Birthday! I'm in your corner."

It's not the first time that the Grammy winner has shown support for Kelly since news of their breakup.

Earlier this month, Musgraves shared a link to Kelly's song "Pressure," which will be featured on the musician's forthcoming album Shape & Destroy, on Twitter.

Kacey Musgraves/instagram Kacey Musgraves' birthday message for Ruston Kelly

RELATED: Kacey Musgraves Shares Photos of Baby Deer Who Kept Visiting Her: ‘Made This Year Hurt a Little Less’

"This song, y'all," Musgraves wrote on Twitter, calling the track "such an exquisite song" on Instagram.

Kelly responded to the "Butterflies" singer's message, writing, "u convinced me to" on Twitter along with a black heart emoji.

Musgraves and Kelly announced the end of their relationship on July 3, telling PEOPLE in a statement that they made the "painful decision together."

"With heavy but hopeful hearts we wanted to put our own thoughts into the air about what's happening. These kinds of announcements are always met with scrutiny and speculation and we want to stop that before it even starts," their statement said.

Steve Granitz/WireImage Ruston Kelly and Kacey Musgraves

RELATED: Kacey Musgraves Shares First Instagram Since Split: 'If Only Tears Were Actually Glittery'

Story continues

"We believe that we were put into each other's lives for a divine reason and have both changed each other infinitely for the better. The love we have for each other goes far beyond the relationship we’ve shared as husband and wife. It's a soul connection that can never be erased."

"We've made this painful decision together — a healthy decision that comes after a very long period of trying the best we can," they said. "It simply just didn’t work."

"Though we are parting ways in marriage, we will remain true friends for the rest of our lives. We hold no blame, anger, or contempt for each other and we ask for privacy and positive wishes for us both as we learn how to navigate through this."