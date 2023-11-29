How Kacey Musgraves Sold Kelsea Ballerini Her 'Healing' Post-Divorce Home in a 'Woman to Woman' Deal

Ballerini revealed how she acquired her dream home in Nashville during the latest episode of Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast

Kelsea Ballerini has her dream home, thanks to Kacey Musgraves!

During a recent appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Ballerini, 30, opened up to host Alex Cooper about how she could finally move into the 1920s cottage she first tried to acquire in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I tried to buy this house, and I was like, 'I want a house that feels like I don't have to be a full adult yet.' And I saw this house on Zillow, and I was like, 'Oh my god, this is my house.' I tried to buy it. It didn't work out. Another wonderful, amazing artist bought it," she explained.

"She was going through a divorce at the time," Ballerini continues of the performer who got the keys instead. In the meantime, "I moved .9 miles down the road to a house I never really loved, but I needed to move out of the penthouse," she said.

Not long after, Ballerini found herself at the same difficult moment in her own life and got an unexpected helping hand from the person who had scooped up her dream home, she said: "When I got divorced, I texted Kacey, who bought this house."

The "Penthouse" singer asked Musgraves, 35, to let her know if she ever wanted to move out of the property and received a text "within like a month" asking if her if she was serious.

"We didn't use real estate agents. It was like woman to woman. And she was like, 'This was my healing house. It makes me a little emo,'" Ballerini recalls. Musgraves filed for divorce from her husband Ruston Kelly in July 2020 after three years of marriage.

Ballerini was married to Morgan Evans for nearly five years before she filed for divorce in August 2022. The two finalized their divorce that November.

In January, the country artist and actor Chase Stokes sparked dating rumors after he posted a cuddly photo of them at a football game. After being spotted together on multiple occasions, the two went public with their romance by making their red-carpet debut at the 2023 CMT Awards.



In a cover story interview with Stylecaster in July, Ballerini shared why she and Stokes, 31, decided to go public with their romance.

“The thing that we've decided, and to each their own, is when you're with someone that you feel secure with and that you're proud to be with, why not share it? He's also a Virgo, we’re very similar; we're both Labrador Retrievers in human form," she said. "It doesn't take much conversation to be on the same page, which is nice. It's been half a year and it's been great."

