Kacey Musgraves Says She Feels 'Really Lucky' That Boyfriend Cole Schafer Is 'So Secure'

Rachel DeSantis
·3 min read
Kacey Musgraves
Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves/instagram Kacey Musgraves and Cole Schafer

Kacey Musgraves is singing the praises of boyfriend Cole Schafer.

The "Justified" singer opened up about her relationship with Schafer, a writer, in a new interview with Time, where she was honored as one of their 2022 Women of the Year.

Musgraves, 33, discussed the lyrics of her song "Breadwinner," and explained that the words certainly don't reflect her bond with Schafer, 28, with whom she's been linked since June.

"I'm not the only one who's experienced that, and I'm not going to be the last," she said of singing about a relationship in which the man cannot handle the woman's success. "It always makes it easier to put vulnerable thoughts out there when you know they're going to be met with connection."

Still, the singer — who recently wrapped her Star-Crossed Tour — said things with Schafer feel different.

"I feel really lucky to be with someone who is so secure and is a champion of me reaching for every star possible," she said. "It's a really beautiful thing for a man to be able to support a woman in that way and not take it personally."

Kacey Musgraves for TIME Women of the Year 2022
Kacey Musgraves for TIME Women of the Year 2022

Daria Kobayashi Ritch for TIME Kacey Musgraves

RELATED: Kacey Musgraves Cancels the Final Show of Her Star-Crossed Tour Due to Inclement Weather: 'Genuinely Sorry'

Musgraves confirmed their relationship in August, telling The New York Times that they met after locking eyes in a crowded restaurant, and that he did not know who she was at the time, which she "loved."

Despite going through a very public divorce from ex-husband Ruston Kelly in 2020, the Grammy winner said she has no plans to keep her private life out of the public eye.

RELATED VIDEO: Kacey Musgraves Recalls Being 'Disappointed' By Dating Post-Divorce: 'It Was Just Shocking'

"I don't really want to keep things private, because I'm proud of the love that I have," she told Time. "I'm very happy. It's natural to want to share that. And I don't want to come across like a robot — I think people like me because I share who I am."

Still, she acknowledged that being a public figure means people are going to offer their two cents, whether she'd like them to or not.

"You also have to remember that you are under a magnifying glass, and it can get picked apart," she said. "You're going to hear from the trolls. I'd be lying if I said it didn't affect me. People forget that there are real feelings there. But it also makes me feel sorry for people — I can't imagine being so miserable that I have to spread that negativity."

Kacey Musgraves
Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves/instagram Cole Schafer and Kacey Musgraves

Musgraves celebrated Schafer's birthday with a public post in January that described him as "zen in the middle of the chaos."

"I thank my stars every day that you exist and that I get to be loved by a man like you," she wrote. "Cheers to this year being even more gorgeous than the last."

RELATED: Kacey Musgraves Pens Sweet Birthday Tribute to Boyfriend Cole Schafer: 'Thank My Stars Every Day'

Meanwhile, she told Time that she's already started thinking about what her next musical era will entail.

"I have a couple notions of where it might go musically, but I haven't had the time to completely explore that yet," she said. "I do feel like I have a more forward-facing, positive outlook right now than looking backward, reflecting and chewing on those emotions."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Hockey equipment giant CCM to stop marketing Ovechkin, other Russian NHLers

    CCM won't be marketing Alex Ovechkin and other Russians for the foreseeable future.

  • Scottie Barnes breaks down impressive performance vs. Nets

    Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes had one of his best games of the season Monday against the Brooklyn Nets. After the game, he spoke about his performance, praised Malachi Flynn for his ability to run a team, and commented on what Thaddeus Young has brought to the locker room thus far. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Team Harvey's, Team Sonnet advance to PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final

    Team Harvey's (Montreal) and Team Sonnet (Toronto) posted wins over Team Bauer (Boston) and Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Nepean Sportsplex in Ottawa to move into the PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final. Laura Fortino scored in overtime to lift Toronto past Minnesota 4-3. Carolyne Prevost, Brittany Howard and Victoria Bach also found the net for Toronto. Minnesota's Sarah Potomak tied the game with less than ten seconds to go in the third period. Laura Dostaler and Annie Pankowski also sc

  • 'Just a dirty play': P.K. Subban roasted by Blackhawks' Brandon Hagel for trip

    Another day in the NHL, another controversial and dangerous play on the ice.

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • Canada's Georgia Ellenwood ruptures Achilles ahead of indoor track and field worlds

    Canadian Olympian Georgia Ellenwood ruptured her Achilles on Friday while attempting to qualify in women's pentathlon for the World Athletics indoor track and field championships in Belgrade, Serbia, next month. After setting an 8.35-second personal best in the 100-metre hurdles, the 26-year-old injured herself on a high jump attempt. The five-event pentathlon also includes long jump, shot put and 800m run. "I know this is a long recovery and I need to shift my priorities," the Langley, B.C., na

  • Is it fair to criticize Alexander Ovechkin for Putin ties?

    Alexander Ovechkin is under the microscope for far different reasons after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Is it OK for him to sit on the fence?

  • Which Raptors depth piece is going to pop down the stretch of the season?

    The Raptors will need at least one of these players to elevate their game down the stretch.

  • Jets' Paul Stastny explains why he donated to 'freedom convoy' protests

    Stastny, who like most NHLers is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, rejected the notion that his support of the convoy is linked to right-wing politics.

  • Who won the first Arnold Cup?

    At the very first edition of the Arnold Clark Cup, who won the competition and what even is this tournament?

  • Raptors feel 'cursed' when they play Pistons

    Chris Boucher says the Toronto Raptors sometimes feel 'cursed' when they face the Detroit Pistons. Toronto has lost its last five matchups with Detroit, who are coached by former Raptors bench boss Dwane Casey.

  • Should Auston Matthews be considered the MVP front runner?

    With incredible numbers, team success and historical implication, the Maple Leafs sniper has the most levers to pull on when building a Hart Trophy case.

  • Waacking on the world stage: Montreal dancer choreographs Olympic gold-medal routine

    Anxious and crying, Montreal dancer Axelle Munezero watched her TV intently as the French skating champions she had trained for a year competed at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. To her relief, Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron not only topped the Olympic podium, they also set a world record in rhythm dance with a score of 90.83 using her choreography. "I don't think I was ready for that," she told CBC Montreal's Daybreak. "I was thinking 'Oh my God, we did it. We brought waacking to the

  • Mark Scheifele's post-fight antics did not sit well with Canadiens

    The Canadiens weren't happy with Mark Scheifele's post-fight celebration — and they're not alone.

  • The one thing a women's pro hockey league needs to succeed

    A recent reports suggested there will be a new women's professional hockey league by the end of 2022, including support from select NHL teams but Yahoo Sports Justin Cuthbert says the biggest investment needs to come from the big league itself.

  • NHL awards driven by narrative and Auston Matthews has the best story

    Auston Matthews is on course to not only win the Rocket Richard but break the Maple Leafs franchise record for goals in a season, making him the firm favourite to hold the Hart Trophy at the end of this NHL season.&nbsp;

  • 5 Interesting facts about Kawasaki Frontale

    Kawasaki Frontale is known as the best Asian football club, here's what to know about them.

  • Has the Raptors' 'big ball' philosophy worked?

    Amit Mann is joined by Mark Schindler to discuss what we've learned about the Raptors' big-ball lineup and where they need to make some changes. Listen to the Raptors conversation along with a look at the Eastern Conference on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.&nbsp;

  • 5 Interesting facts about Celtics

    Are you a fan of Celtics F.C.? Here are some interesting facts about the club.