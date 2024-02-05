Kacey Musgraves Rocks Sexy Black Dress with Daring Thigh-High Slit at 2024 Grammys as She Teases New Music

The country star won the Grammy for best country duo/group performance

Kevin Winter/Getty Kacey Musgraves at 2024 Grammys

Kacey Musgraves also has a look.

The singer-songwriter, who wore a Barbie-pink catsuit and voluminous featured cape last year, may not have walked the red carpet at the 2024 Grammys, but she still graced the stage in her sexy look for the night: a black bustier-style dress that nipped in at the waist with a fringe skirt and thigh-high slit.

Early in the day, Musgraves won the Grammy for best country duo/group performance for “I Remember Everything” by Zach Bryan, which she features on. To make the day even bigger, Musgraves teased new music to come. After posting nine cryptic (and caption-less) Instagram posts of her lying naked in a green field on Saturday, she released a video showing her in different areas of nature on Sunday.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Kacey Musgraves with her Grammy

Musgraves, 35, recently flexed her sartorial skills during an appearance at Paris Fashion Week 2024. On Monday, January 22, she attended the Schiaparelli haute couture show in a look that was equal parts French and Texan chic.

She styled her white bodycon dress with a Priscilla Presley-inspired hairstyle, wide headband and bold winged eyeliner.

Since her reported split from boyfriend Cole Schafer, Musgraves, who received two Grammy nominations for her chart-topping duet with Zach Bryan "I Remember Everything,” has also been busy taking part in some of music’s biggest events.

She performed in the Christmas at Graceland holiday special on Nov. 29, which honored Elvis Presley’s music and his love of the holiday season, along with a handful of A-list pop and country music stars including Alanis Morissette, John Legend, Kane Brown, Lainey Wilson, Lana Del Rey, Post Malone and The War and Treaty.

Musgraves sang The King’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love” on the soundtrack for Baz Luhrmann’s 2022 biopic Elvis, and in a full circle moment, she performed it at Graceland, as well.

She chose a shimmering white gown and snowflake-like earrings, and styled her hair in a bouffant, as if in a nod to Priscilla. During her emotional performance, the Grammy winner sang next to a grand piano on the front steps of the estate while photographs of the Presley family were projected behind her.

The “Rainbows” singer also appears in the Paramount+ documentary June, which explores the life and career of June Carter Cash, the iconic country singer-songwriter and second wife to Johnny Cash.



