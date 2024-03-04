Kacey Musgraves Reacts to Her Relatable On-Air “SNL ”Wardrobe Malfunction — Can You Spot the Blip?

The singer addressed the small mishap from when she rushed onstage to join Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell on 'Saturday Night Live'

NBC Kacey Musgraves points out "Saturday Night Live" wardrobe malfunction on social media

Kacey Musgraves totally called out her own wardrobe malfunction from Saturday Night Live.

After appearing on the March 2 episode hosted by Sydney Sweeney with a special cameo by Glen Powell, the “Wonder Woman” singer took to X (formerly Twitter) to address her small outfit mishap during the closing credits, which she spotted in a fan's post.

“The clip. I forgot to remove the clip,” the Grammy winner, 35, wrote alongside a retweeted screenshot of herself with the no crease clip in her hair, an accessory usually only worn during glam.

The original post drew attention to how Musgraves and Sweeney admiringly looked at each other, but it seems like the musician wanted to point out the blip before anyone else could.



Related: Kacey Musgraves Announces 2024 World Tour Dates: 'Tap into Your Deeper Well with Me'

Aside from her tiny blunder, Musgraves aced her performances of “Deeper Well” and “Too Good to Be True,” her new singles on her forthcoming album, Deeper Well, slated to drop on March 15.

She wore two outfits throughout the night, including a barefoot moment in a patchwork Polo Ralph Lauren jacket and a denim minidress teamed with brown boots.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Kacey Musgraves takes home best country duo/ group performance at the 2024 Grammys on Feb. 4

Related: Kacey Musgraves Wanted New 'Deeper Well' Candle to Smell Like 'Hugging Someone Familiar'

Story continues

While speaking to PEOPLE about her new candle collaboration with Boy Smells (which is inspired by nature and intended to smell like “hugging someone familiar"), Musgraves opened up about writing "Deeper Well."

"Ultimately, the song sums up where I'm at in my mid-30s and really evaluating what love means to me, what friendships mean to me, what are the things that I need, what is really important to me, what's serving me, what's not serving me, and taking stock of that and making room for the things that actually do really matter. This life is so short. I think that you have to be a little bit ruthless in removing obstacles for growth."



She also said she feels the “most grounded” she’s ever felt in her life right now.

“I'm 35 now, and I know myself better than in previous years, previous albums, and I just feel like I'm right where I need to be," the country singer told PEOPLE.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.