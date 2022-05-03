Kacey Musgraves Will Cover 'Can't Help Falling in Love' for Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Biopic

Baz Luhrmann and Kacey Musgraves arrive at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City

Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Baz Luhrmann and Kacey Musgraves

Get ready to hear Kacey Musgraves' take on a sentimental classic.

While walking the 2022 Met Gala red carpet on Monday, the 33-year-old country musician revealed she'll release a cover of Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love" for the soundtrack to Baz Luhrmann's upcoming Elvis biopic.

"She has a song in the movie — something to do with love," the 59-year-old Australian director, known for 1996's Romeo + Juliet and 2013's The Great Gatsby, coyly told Variety on the red carpet. Musgraves then confirmed her contribution will be a take on Presley's 1961 hit, first released on the album Blue Hawaii, which served as a soundtrack for the film of the same name.

The Star Crossed performer — who walked the red carpet with Elvis' ex-wife Priscilla Presley and friend Jerry Schilling as well as Luhrmann, actor Austin Butler, and other figures attached to the film — is the second confirmed artist to feature on the Elvis soundtrack. Last week, RCA Records announced Doja Cat's "Vegas," which interpolates Big Mama Thornton's 1952 hit "Hound Dog," famously covered by Elvis, will be released as the collection's first single on May 6.

Catherine Martin, Alton Mason, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Olivia DeJonge, Austin Butler, Priscilla Presley, Jerry Schilling, Kacey Musgraves, and Baz Luhrmann arrive at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City

Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Catherine Martin, Alton Mason, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Olivia DeJonge, Austin Butler, Priscilla Presley, Jerry Schilling, Kacey Musgraves, and Baz Luhrmann

Doja Cat debuted the single during her Coachella sets last month and was joined onstage by gospel singer Shonka Dukureh, who plays Thornton in Elvis, for the performance. "I just made a song for the new Elvis movie directed by Baz Luhrmann, it's called 'Vegas,'" the 26-year-old pop star said onstage.

Elvis is set to hit theaters June 24, and RCA has said the film's soundtrack will be released in "summer" and feature artists from different genres performing their takes on the singer's hits.

Luhrmann attended Coachella to watch Doja Cat's performance and posted about the set on Instagram. "@DojaCat killed it at Coachella and the whole cast and crew are so proud of @iamShonkaDukureh, who came all the way to Australia to play the role of Big Mama Thornton in our forthcoming movie," wrote the director.

While at Coachella, the auteur also went to see a performance by country-soul singer Yola, who in the film portrays Sister Rosetta Tharpe, the musician known as "the Godmother of rock and roll" whose versions of songs including "Up Above My Head" and "Down by the Riverside" inspired Presley's recordings.

"Performing at Coachella this weekend, here she is recording in Nashville with us for the film," Luhrmann wrote about Yola on Instagram ahead of the music festival. "She was so devoted to playing the role, she came all the way to Australia and captured the detail of how Sister Rosetta Tharpe expressed herself on stage for the film as well. Can't wait to see her live on stage!"