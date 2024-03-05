Kacey Musgraves calls out her 'SNL' wardrobe blunder: 'I forget to remove the clip'

Bowen Yang, Sarah Sherman, Chloe Troast, Heidi Gardner, musical guest Kacey Musgraves, Mikey Day, host Sydney Sweeney, Ego Nwodim, Chloe Fineman, special guest Glen Powell, Punkie Johnson, Devon Walker, Andrew Dismukes and James Austin Johnson are pictured on Season 49 of "Saturday Night Live" on March 2, 2024.

Kacey Musgraves is calling out a minor wardrobe blunder she experienced after performing on "Saturday Night Live" this past weekend.

The "Rainbow" singer – whose sixth studio album, "Deeper Well," releases next week – delivered two stunning performances on the sketch comedy show of her record's title track and her latest single, "Too Good to be True." But when she returned to the 8H stage for host Sydney Sweeney's sign-off, she still had a hair clip, presumably placed there while she was in hair and makeup, holding back her brunette locks to the right of her face.

The Grammy winner copped to the mistake on X (formerly Twitter) shortly after the episode aired.

"The clip. I forgot to remove the clip," she added alongside a repost of a fan's photo of Musgraves and Sweeney saying their goodbyes.

The clip. I forgot to remove the clip. 🫥 https://t.co/cNRkyoqDxe — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) March 3, 2024

Next, Musgraves is expected on appear on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on March 14 – the day before her album's release – and the "Today" show the following day.

Kacey Musgraves' 'Deeper Well' 'cuts to the core of the human experience'

Instead of making something like 2021's "Star-Crossed," an album spurred by her 2021 divorce from singer-songwriter Ruston Kelly, Musgraves said in a press release last month that she made her forthcoming release for herself and was able to reconnect to her Americana, country and folk roots in the process. The intention of that decision reflects "doing a lot of therapy and honestly falling in love again and opening myself back up to the human experience," she said.

"'Deeper Well,' to me, cuts to the core of the human experience for those who want to experience a deep relationship with themselves and also other humans," she added. "And I just think the older I get, the more I realize that if you don't know yourself and you don't have a deep relationship with yourself, you're not going to have that with anybody else."

"Deeper Well" is the 14-track follow-up to the critically acclaimed "Star-Crossed." This past year saw her achieve her first No. 1 entry on Billboard's Hot 100 chart for the recent Grammy-winning track (Best Country Song by a Duo or Group) "I Remember Everything," a duet with Zach Bryan.

