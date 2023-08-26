Kacey Musgraves' Boyfriend Surprises Her with Birthday Trip Featuring Her Friends in 'Ridiculous Disguises'

The unsuspecting singer's pals showed up at her airport gate in an assortment of wigs, sunglasses and hats



Kacey Musgraves’ birthday trip was a blessing in disguise — literally.

The singer-songwriter’s boyfriend, Cole Schafer, made her 35th birthday a special one by secretly inviting a few of her closest friends along, and in a fun twist, they surprised the country star by arriving in disguise.

Musgraves documented the hilarious proceedings on her Instagram Story, including photos of the “ridiculous” disguises her friends wore to the airport.

“When your man surprises you with a birthday trip and then you go to the airport and all your friends were in on it too and pop out with ridiculous disguises,” she wrote alongside a video of the moment, adding that the surprise made her “cuss loudly in the airport.”

Kacey Musgraves/Instagram Kacey Musgraves gets surprised by her friends for her birthday trip.

In the video, an unsuspecting Musgraves sat beside Schafer, 29, as her friends arrived at her gate wearing an assortment of wigs, sunglasses and hats.

The “Butterflies” singer covered her mouth in shock as her boyfriend — and several onlookers — laughed at the absurd costumes.

But the surprises didn’t stop there.

When Musgraves, who lives in Nashville, arrived at her birthday destination, Chicago, even more of her friends (sans wigs this time) were waiting for her.

“AND THEN YOU GET TO THE DESTINATION AND ALL YOUR OTHER FRIENDS ARE THERE,” the Golden Hour songstress continued on her Instagram Story, sharing a video of herself hugging her pals.

Kacey Musgraves/Instagram Kacey Musgraves' boyfriend Cole Schafer surprises her with a birthday trip with her friends.

Once the gang was all there, the singer — who also rang in her birthday by releasing a collaboration with Zach Bryan — gave her followers a sneak peak into some of the trip activities.

In one video, the star enjoyed an elaborate fish bowl drink from Three Dots and a Dash, a tropical-themed Chicago bar. In another, the star had a laugh attack as she received a lap dance from a friend.

The “High Horse” performer also shared a sweet selfie with Schafer, his arm around her as they celebrated her special day.

Musgraves and Schafer were first spotted together in June 2021, about a year after the “Rainbow” crooner announced her divorce from singer-songwriter Ruston Kelly. A few days later, the couple went Instagram official with their romance.

The singer — who first encountered her now-boyfriend by locking eyes with him in a crowded restaurant — has been very open about her love for him.

"I don't really want to keep things private, because I'm proud of the love that I have. I'm very happy. It's natural to want to share that,” she told Time last year. “And I don't want to come across like a robot — I think people like me because I share who I am."

Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Kacey Musgraves and boyfriend Cole Schafer in 2022.

In the same interview, she noted that Schafer is very supportive of her and her career.

"I feel really lucky to be with someone who is so secure and is a champion of me reaching for every star possible," Musgraves said at the time. "It's a really beautiful thing for a man to be able to support a woman in that way and not take it personally."



