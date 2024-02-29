Kacey Musgraves Announces 2024 World Tour Dates: 'Tap into Your Deeper Well with Me'

The Grammy winner also released a single called "Too Good to be True" from her forthcoming album 'Deeper Well' on Thursday

Kelly Christine Sutton Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves fans are happy and (anything but) sad now that the country singer is hitting the road.

On Thursday, the "Breadwinner" singer announced her return to the stage with the Deeper Well World Tour, in support of her forthcoming fifth studio album Deeper Well.

The tour is set to kick off in Dublin on April 28 and she'll perform in Europe and the UK before kicking off the North American leg on Sept. 4 in State College, Pennsylvania. The tour will conclude in her hometown of Nashville on Dec. 7.

Artists joining Musgraves, 35, throughout the string of concerts include Madi Diaz, Father John Misty, Lord Huron and Nickel Creek.

The "Follow Your Arrow" singer announced the news on Instagram alongside a tour poster, writing in the caption, "Tap into your 𝓓𝓮𝓮𝓹𝓮𝓻 𝓦𝓮𝓵𝓵 with me on tour."

American Express card members can purchase tickets for the Deeper Well World tour in select markets before the general market. Early access begins on March 5 at 10 a.m. local time through March 7 10 p.m. local time. Tickets will then go on sale to the general public on March 8 at 10 a.m. local time at https://www.kaceymusgraves.com/tour.

In addition to the tour announcement, Musgraves also unveiled a new track from her upcoming album called "Too Good to be True."

In the track, Musgraves sings about falling in love — and the fear of having your heart broken.

Kelly Christine Sutton Deeper Well World Tour

"Please don't make me regret/Openin' up that part of myself/That I've been scared to give again," she sings. "Be good to me and I'll be good to you/But please don't be too good to be true."

"Too Good to be True" is the second track released from Deeper Well, which is set for release on March 15.



In conversation with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 earlier this month, the singer-songwriter opened up about getting vulnerable for her upcoming album.

Dolly Faibyshev/WWD via Getty Images Kacey Musgraves

“I really do believe in the biggest, most powerful form of connection is vulnerability,” began the Grammy winner. “So it's like on one hand, I think there's hardly ever any mystery left in life, especially with artists. But at the same time, we're here to connect.”

She explained that artists and audiences “all experience the same emotions.” Musgraves revealed that she wants to “f---ing put it out there” and not “hold back.” However, she revealed to Lowe, that being vulnerable “can be scary” because she is “kind of a private person.”

“I really enjoy and revere my privacy and having something just for me and my personal life. I'm really kind of a homebody,” confessed the singer.



“And as you get ready to release a project, this tsunami of madness is coming to work me. And you're going to be very public-facing again,” she revealed. “And that can be — that's kind of hard for me sometimes.”

Kevin Winter/Getty Kacey Musgraves

See Musgraves' complete list of Deeper Well World Tour dates below.

April 28, 2024 - Dublin, IE - 3Olympia Theatre +

May 1, 2024 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso +

May 3, 2024 - Brussels, BE - Ancienne Belgique +

May 5, 2024 - Cologne, DE - Carlswerk Victoria +

May 6, 2024 - Hamburg, DE - DOCKS +

May 9, 2024 - Glasgow, UK - 02 Academy Glasgow +

May 11, 2024 - Manchester, UK - 02 Apollo Manchester +

May 13, 2024 - Wolverhampton, UK - The Civic at The Halls +

May 14, 2024 - London, UK - Roundhouse +

Sept. 4, 2024 - State College, PA - Bryce Jordan Center *

Sept. 6, 2024 - Boston, MA - TD Garden *

Sept. 7, 2024 - Boston, MA - TD Garden *

Sept. 9, 2024 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center *

Sept. 11, 2024 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena *

Sept. 12, 2024 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena *

Sept. 15, 2024 - Greenwood Village, CO - Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre *

Sept. 19, 2024 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena *

Sept. 20, 2024 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena *

Sept. 23, 2024 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center *

Sept. 24, 2024 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center *

Sept. 27, 2024 - Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena *

Sept. 28, 2024 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena *

Oct. 1, 2024 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena San Diego *

Oct. 3, 2024 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum *

Oct. 4, 2024 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum *

Nov. 6, 2024 - Laval, QC - Place Bell #

Nov. 7, 2024 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena #

Nov. 9, 2024 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena #

Nov. 10, 2024 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena #

Nov. 12, 2024 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center #

Nov. 13, 2024 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center #

Nov. 15, 2024 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center #

Nov. 16, 2024 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center #

Nov. 21, 2024 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center #

Nov. 22, 2024 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center #

Nov. 23, 2024 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center #

Nov. 26, 2024 - Austin, TX - Moody Center #

Nov. 27, 2024 - Austin, TX - Moody Center #

Nov. 29, 2024 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena #

Nov. 30, 2024 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood #

Dec. 2, 2024 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center #

Dec. 5, 2024 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center #

Dec. 6, 2024 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena #

Dec. 7, 2024 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena #

+ with Madi Diaz

* with Father John Misty and Nickel Creek

# with Lord Huron and Nickel Creek

