From Kabul and beyond, a year of Taliban rule in Afghanistan

Lyse Doucet - Chief international correspondent, Kabul
·8 min read
Kabul
Kabul

When you arrive at Kabul International Airport, the first thing you notice is the women, clothed in brown scarves and black cloaks, stamping passports.

An airfield, which one year ago was the scene of a panicked tide of people desperate to escape, is now much quieter, cleaner. Rows of white Taliban flags flutter in a summer's breeze; billboards of the old famous faces have been painted over.

What lies beyond this gateway to a country which was turned upside down by a swift Taliban takeover?

Kabul, where women are told to give their jobs to male relatives

The messages are startling - to say the least.

"They want me to give my job to my brother," writes one woman on a messaging platform.

"We earned our positions with our experience and education…if we accept this it means we have betrayed ourselves," declares another.

I'm sitting down with a few former senior civil servants from the finance ministry who share their messages.

They're part of a group of more than 60 women, many from the Afghanistan Revenue Directorate, who banded together after being ordered to go home last August.

Civil servant in Kabul
Female civil servants were told by the Taliban to send CVs of their male relatives who could apply for their jobs

They say Taliban officials then told them: Send CVs of your male relatives who can apply for your jobs.

"This is my job," insists one woman who, like all women in this group, anxiously asks for her identity to be hidden. "I worked with so much difficulty, for more than 17 years, to get this job and finish my master's degree. Now we are back to zero."

On a telephone call from outside Afghanistan, we're joined by Amina Ahmady, former director general of the Directorate.

She's managed to leave; that's not a way out either.

"We are losing our identity," she laments. "The only place we can keep it is in our own country."

Their group's grand title - "Women Leaders of Afghanistan" - gives them strength; what they want is their jobs.

They're the women who seized new spaces for education and job opportunities during two decades of international engagement which ended with Taliban rule.

Taliban officials say women are still working. Those who do are mainly medical staff, educators, security workers including at the airport, spaces where women frequent.

The Taliban also emphasise that women, who once held about a quarter of the government's jobs, are still being paid - albeit a small fraction of their salary.

A former civil servant tells me how she was stopped on the street by a Talib guard who criticised her Islamic head cover or hijab although she was fully covered.

"You've got more important problems to solve than hijab," she shot back - another moment of women's determination to to fight for their rights, within Islam.

Fears of famine weigh on rural Ghor

The scene seems idyllic. Sheaves of golden wheat shimmer in a summer's sun in the remote central highlands of Afghanistan. You can hear a gentle lowing of cows.

Eighteen-year-old Noor Mohammad and 25-year-old Ahmad keep swinging their sickles to clear a remaining metre of grain.

A wheat field in Ghor
As jobs dry up, young people take up work like harvesting which pays the equivalent of two dollars a day.

"There's much less wheat this year because of drought," Noor Mohammad remarks, sweat and dirt streaking his young face. "But it's the only job I could find."

A harvested field stretches into the distance behind us. It's been 10 days of backbreaking work by two men in the prime of their life for the equivalent of two dollars a day.

"I was studying electrical engineering but had to drop out to support my family," he explains. His regret is palpable.

Ahmad's story is just as painful. "I sold my motorbike to go to Iran but I couldn't find work," he explains.

Seasonal work in neighbouring Iran used to be an answer in one of Afghanistan's poorest provinces, in a country mired in three years of punishing drought and what's described as the world's worst humanitarian crisis. But work has dried up in Iran too.

"We welcome our Taliban brothers," Noor Mohammad says. "But we need a government which gives us opportunities."

Earlier that day, we sat around a shiny pine table with Ghor's provincial cabinet of turbaned men seated alongside Taliban Governor Ahmad Shah Din Dost.

A former shadow deputy governor during the war, he gruffly shares all his woes.

"All these problems make me sad," he says, listing poverty, bad roads, lack of access to hospitals, schools and madrasas not operating properly.

The end of the war means more aid agencies are now working here, including in districts out-of-bounds before. Earlier this year, famine conditions were detected in two of Ghor's most distant districts.

But the war isn't over for Governor Din Dost. He says he was imprisoned and tortured by US forces. "Don't give us more pain," he asserts. "We don't need help from the West."

"Why is the West always interfering?" he demands. "We don't question how you treat your women or men."

Taliban Governor Ahmad Shah Din Dost
Taliban Governor Ahmad Shah Din Dost

In the days that follow, we visit a school, a malnutrition clinic, accompanied by members of his team.

"Afghanistan needs attention," says the Taliban's young university-educated Health Director Abdul Satar Mafaq who seems to sound a more pragmatic note. "We have to save people's lives and it doesn't need to involve politics."

I remember what Noor Mohammad told me in the wheat field.

"Poverty and famine is also a fight and it's bigger than the gunfights."

Star student shut out of class in Herat

Eighteen-year-old Sohaila is fizzing with excitement.

I follow her down a darkened stairwell into the basement floor of the women-only market in Herat, the ancient western city long known for its more open culture, its science and creativity.

It's the first day this bazaar is open - the Taliban shuttered it last year, Covid-19 the year before.

We peer through the glass frontage of her family's dress shop which isn't ready yet. A row of sewing machines sits in the corner, red heart balloons hang from the ceiling.

A women-only market in Herat
A women-only market in Herat

"Ten years ago, my sister started this shop when she was 18 years old," Sohaila tells me, sharing a capsule history of her mother and grandmother's stitching of brightly-patterned traditional Kuchi dresses.

Her sister had also opened an internet club and a restaurant too.

There's a quiet hum of activity in this women's only space. Some are stocking their shelves, others gossiping as they linger over jewellery and embroidered garb.

The premises are poorly lit, but in this gloom, there's a shaft of light for women who've spent all too much time just sitting at home.

Sohaila has another story to share.

"The Taliban have closed the high schools," she remarks, matter-of-fact, about something that has enormous consequences for young ambitious teenagers like her.

Most secondary schools are shut, on orders of the Taliban's top ultra-conservative clerics, even though many Afghans, including Taliban members, have called for them to re-open.

"I'm in grade 12; if I don't graduate I can't go to university."

I ask her whether she can be the Sohaila she wants to be in Afghanistan. "Of course, she declares confidently. "It's my country and I don't want to go to another country."

But a year without school must have been hard. "It's not just me, it's all the girls of Afghanistan" she remarks stoically. "It's a sad memory…."

Sohaila
The Taliban closed schools for girls in Afghanistan casting an uncertain future for many women like Sohaila

Her voice trails off as she breaks down in tears.

"I was the top student."

YQA logo
YQA logo

What do you want to ask Lyse Doucet about Afghanistan? She and other BBC correspondents will be answering questions in our live digital coverage from 13:00 BST on 15 August.

Send them to us by emailing: haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk, or you can use the form below.

In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.

If you are happy to be contacted by a BBC journalist please leave a telephone number that we can contact you on. In some cases a selection of your comments will be published, displaying your name as you provide it and location, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. When sending us pictures, video or eyewitness accounts at no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe any laws. Please ensure you have read the terms and conditions.

Terms and conditions

The BBC's Privacy Policy

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Who are the Taliban?

    The hardline Islamist group retook control of Afghanistan as foreign forces pulled out in 2021.

  • Polanco nabs Fletcher at home

    Jorge Polanco charges the ball, then throws out David Fletcher at the plate to keep the Angels' lead to 4-2 in the 7th inning

  • Zelensky warns Russians against firing from nuclear plant as Ukraine strikes bridge near Kherson

    Zelensky warns Russians against firing from nuclear plant as Ukraine strikes bridge near Kherson

  • Ukraine Latest: First UN Wheat Cargo Sets Sail for Ethiopia

    (Bloomberg) -- Brave Commander, the first vessel chartered by the UN’s World Food Program since the reopening of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports under a safe-transit agreement, has departed with a 23,000-ton cargo of wheat for famine-struck Ethiopia. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet Near War’s OnsetUkraine Latest: First UN Wheat Cargo Sets Sail for EthiopiaAnshu Jain, Deutsche Bank Chief in a Pivotal Era, Dies at 59How the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold

  • Russian shelling heavy in east; Ukraine strikes key bridge

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia's military pounded residential areas across Ukraine overnight, claiming gains, as Ukrainian forces pressed a counteroffensive to try to take back an occupied southern region, striking the last working bridge over a river in the Russian-occupied Kherson region, Ukrainian authorities said Saturday. A Russian rocket attack on the city of Kramatorsk killed three people and wounded 13 others Friday night, according to the mayor. Kramatorsk is the headquarters for Ukrainian

  • Padma Lakshmi reacts to ex-husband Salman Rushdie's stabbing: 'Hoping for swift healing'

    The "Top Chef" host was married to the novelist from 2004 to 2007.

  • Ruud Awakening: Canada's Auger-Aliassime falls to Norwegian at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — Felix Auger-Aliassime stood at the back of the IGA Stadium hardcourt with one hand on his hip and a look of astonishment on his face. Casper Ruud managed to get his racket on an overhead smash late in Friday's quarterfinal at the National Bank Open, the return floating over Auger-Aliassime's head and inside the baseline. Auger-Aliassime scrambled back but his shot found the net. Nothing was working for him on this day — not even the tennis equivalent of a slam dunk — in a 6-1, 6-2 rou

  • Serena Williams plays final match in Canada, losing to Bencic at National Bank Open

    TORONTO — Serena Williams looked out at the sold-out crowd at Sobeys Stadium, searching for the fan who had just shouted "Serena, you're the best!" "Thank you. I love all of you," said Williams, with a mix of sweat and tears around her eyes, acknowledging the more than 12,500 spectators who watched her final match in Canada. Williams lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open on Wednesday. Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced her inten

  • Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner expected to miss 2022-23 season with hip injury

    The injury woes continue for Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner.

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

    Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being an afterthought, though, following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge, just like there was in 2016 when Tottenham's title challenge ended with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and both sets of players and coaches clashe

  • Canadian Rory (Red King) MacDonald gets new opponent on eve of PFL semifinal

    Canadian welterweight Rory (Red King) MacDonald has a new opponent for Saturday's Professional Fighters League semifinal in the wake of Russian Magomed Umalatov's inability to get a visa to enter Britain. MacDonald (23-9-1) and Umalatov (12-0-0) were slated to meet in the main event of the PFL playoff card at Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales, with the winner advancing to the final with the 170-pound title and a US$1-million payday on the line. But on Thursday, the PFL said Umalatov and fellow

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Canada's Keely Shaw claims 2nd bronze at World Para-cycling championships

    Canada's Keely Shaw has won her second bronze medal at the 2022 Para-cycling world championships in Baie-Comeau, Que., as she finished third in the women's C4, 70.2-kilometre road race. On the final day of competition Sunday, Shaw of Midale, Sask., raced to a time of 2:03:29 which was just behind USA's Samantha Bosco who won gold with a time of 2:00:05 and Meg Lemon of Australia took home silver with a time of 2:03:27. With Shaw claiming bronze, she ends the 2022 season eight-for-eight in intern

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime wins third-round match at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — A powerful service game gave Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime a distinct advantage in his third-round match at the National Bank Open on Thursday afternoon. Cameron Norrie had no answer for it and then watched his own service game fall apart. The sixth-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 15 aces in a 6-3, 6-4 victory over the ninth-seeded Brit to earn a quarterfinal berth at his hometown tournament. "That was a very convincing win," Auger-Aliassime said. "I served really well but I felt like I

  • Pablo Carreno Busta beats Hubert Hurkacz to win National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — Pablo Carreno Busta defeated Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the men's singles final at the National Bank Open on Sunday. The unseeded Spaniard picked up an early break in the decisive third set en route to his first career Masters 1000 series title. It was Carreno Busta's seventh career ATP Tour victory overall. He became the first unseeded player to win this tournament since Argentina's Guillermo Canas in 2002. Hurkacz, the No. 8 seed from Poland, had his power game working in the e

  • Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat

  • Fantasy Football: Three breakout candidates to look out for

    Here are some breakout candidates that every fantasy football GM should have their eyes on if they want to edge out their opponents this season.

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Review concludes Whitecaps' response to misconduct allegations was appropriate

    An independent investigation has concluded that the Vancouver Whitecaps' response to allegations of misconduct by former women's coaches Bob Birarda and Hubert Busby Jr., was serious and "appropriate." But the report, prepared for Major League Soccer by lawyers Janice Rubin and Melody Jahanzadeh of Rubin Thomlinson LLP, says while the club acted "expeditiously" in hiring an experienced workplace investigator, there were issues with the investigation itself. The report says the initial investigat