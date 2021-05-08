Kabul attack: Blast near school leaves at least 25 dead

People carry an injured man into a hospital after an explosion in downtown Kabul, Afghanistan, 08 May 2021.

A blast close to a secondary school in the Afghan capital Kabul has left at least 25 people dead and dozens more injured, officials have said.

The explosion took place as students were leaving the building on Saturday, with pictures on social media showing abandoned school bags in the street, according to BBC correspondents.

Most of those hurt were girls, a Ministry of Education spokeswoman said.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.