KABN North America Set to Launch Liquid Avatar Marketplace Featuring Blockchain Technology to Support Collectible Custom Icons

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2020 / KABN Systems NA Holdings Corp. (CSE:KABN) (the "Company" or "KABN" or "KABN North America"), a Canadian Fintech company that specializes in continuous online identity verification, management and monetization in Canada and the US, is pleased to announce that its Liquid Avatar platform (www.liquidavatar.com), is ready to offer users a new type of Avatar experience through the Liquid Avatar Marketplace ("Marketplace") (www.liquidavatarmarketplace.com). With the preview site now open to the public, beginning in early November, Liquid Avatar users will be able to add custom-designed and limited availability icons from leading pop culture, comic book, fantasy, manga, and contemporary Artists. The icons will also come complete with an innovative digital authentication solution that will allow users to manage their ownership and transfer of Liquid Avatar icons, adding a collectability component to the platform.

The Liquid Avatar App, available for web, iOS and Android, empowers users to create high quality personalized digital icons from the App's Free Creation Studio. Each icon can represent a different facet of a user's online personality, or personas, like work, school, family, friends, gaming, social and other segments. These icons, in conjunction with KABN ID and KABN's Self Sovereign Identity wallet and digital credentials, gives users the ability to verify, manage and control their Digital Identity and use Liquid Avatars to share permission-based data. Sharing your Liquid Avatar is as easy as sending an image through email, text or social media. Liquid Avatar puts the ownership of online identity where it belongs - in the hands of the owner -- allowing users to share what information they want, when they want and with whom they want.

Through the Liquid Avatar Marketplace, users will be able to buy custom and limited availability icons from key Artists, adding to their self-created icons. Liquid Avatar users will be able to buy, store, use and, in early 2021, sell and trade custom purchased icons through their personal lockers for as little as $2.99 USD per custom icon.

With over two dozen leading artists and over 350 icons already in design, all Liquid Avatars purchased from the Marketplace will be supported with a unique Digital Certificate of Authenticity (DCA), allowing each custom icon to have its own Blockchain identifier that can be transferred from one user to another. This methodology created by the KABN Network and supported by IBM's Hyper Leger Blockchain technologies, will allow users to buy, sell and trade custom avatars and record the transfer and ownership of these collectible icons. Once reselling and trading of Liquid Avatar custom icons is available, the Marketplace will charge a fee that will allow for the issuance, recording, and management of the DCA's and the transfer of ownership of digitized assets.

"Using DCAs to authenticate an asset is similar to how collectibles such as sports cards, comic books, movie props, and signed memorabilia are verified in the "real" world, but adds an innovative Blockchain solution to the mix," said RJ Reiser, Chief Business Development Officer. "We believe that digitized assets will represent a viable way for online audiences to be part of the growing collector community and that Liquid Avatar custom icons are part of the key business strategies for KABN North America's revenue programs."

Liquid Avatar icons can also be created and used for businesses, events, associations, and other groups to share content and offers with their known and verified users.

Additional items like t-Shirts, hoodies, and many others, featuring certain Liquid Avatars will be available for sale starting early December, and there will be a host of promotions featuring unique offers to launch the site.

The Company continues to welcome the public to join the early adopter program of Liquid Avatar and earn rewards at: https://liquidavatar.com/liquid-avatar-early-adopter/

"KABN North America's mandate is to start its revenue generating program this quarter and Liquid Avatar custom icons represent a potentially significant opportunity to create revenue, promotion and value for the Company," said David Lucatch, CEO. "Online gaming and digital and physical collectibles are multi-billion-dollar industries and anyone who knows a Fortnite player or other gamer knows that players are always looking to acquire the latest in cosmetic enhancements. These players, along with sports, comic book, movie and fantasy collectors, are the primary audiences for our custom and collectible Liquid Avatars."

Story continues