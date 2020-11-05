Kabir Khan's 83 release postponed to 2021 first quarter; Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari likely to hit theatres on 13 November

Kabir Khan's sports drama 83, which was scheduled to release in the theatres on Christmas, has now been postponed to the first quarter of 2021.

Reliance Entertainment Group CEO Shibasish Sarkar has announced 83 is eyeing a January to March 2021 release for the film, led by Ranveer Singh.

"Christmas is no longer a possibility as we won't be able to set up a marketing campaign within a month. Also, the overseas markets are important for both films and some of them have shut again due to the second wave of COVID," Sarkar tells Mirror.

The announcement comes less than a month after Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, also backed by Reliance Entertainment Group, was also pushed to the first quarter of 2021.

Sooryavanshi was originally scheduled to release on 24 March, and the Kabir Khan-directed 83 was set to hit the theatres on 10 April. But both the movies were indefinitely postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, which led to the shutdown of theatres across the country and in other parts of the world.

On the other hand, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, featuring Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, will release on 13 November. Shariq Patel of Zee Studios confirmed there are no plans to release the film digitally as of now.

Meanwhile, cinemas halls in Maharashtra have been permitted for reopening outside of containment zones. However, they will only be allowed to function at 50 percent capacity under the circumstances.

83, which chronicles India's first cricket World Cup win under the captaincy of Kapil Dev in 1983, also stars Hardy Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiva, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, and Deepika Padukone. It is produced by Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Madhu Mantena, Padukone, and Sajid Nadiadwala, and presented by Reliance Entertainment.

