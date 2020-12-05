Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham's Krish Jibraan Khan is All Grown Up, See His Birthday Pic

Jibraan Khan played the son of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in Karan Johar's 2001 family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Little Krish from the hit film is all grown up now, and grabbing eyeballs with his stunning pictures on Instagram.

Jibraan now has an Instagram following of over 140000, and a verified profile on the photo-sharing site. The actor celebrated his birthday on Friday, and shared a back shot of himself at sunset, alongwith the thought, "No Place I’d rather be .... ☀️ #NameDay #HappyBirthdaytoMe."

In an interview earlier this year, Jibraan had said that he's been auditioning for good roles, and even assisted on the upcoming film Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Son of actor Firoz Khan, Jibraan said in that he does not want to ask his father for help to find work in the industry. “This industry as good as it is, is also very brutal. But to get something on your own merit is wonderful. My father played Arjun in Mahabharat, he is the reason why I branched out into acting as a kid. I did ads and then acting. It took my three years to get a good film to assist on, that was Brahmastra, and that was again on my merit. Even now, it is my own struggle so I am liking it," he told Pinkvilla.