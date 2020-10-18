'Kab Tak Sahenge': A Powerful Rap Song About Caste-Based Violence

The recent horrific incident at Uttar Pradesh's Hathras brought the discussion on caste-based violence to the forefront again. Be it through music, art or films, artistes have been speaking against caste-based atrocities for years.

Naveen Koomar, a rap artist/songwriter from Delhi, has penned a powerful rap song titled 'Kab Tak Sahenge', which speaks about the innumerable atrocities unleashed on people just because they belonged to a different caste. 'Kab Tak Sahenge' refers to the incidents wherein people were attacked because of their caste.

Kab Tak Sahenge is one of the songs from Naveen's debut four-track EP, 'Mudda Kya Hai'.

Listen to the song here:

