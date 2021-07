The maker of Kaaval finally treated Suresh Gopi's fans with the trailer of his upcoming film. The actor can be seen helping fight what is wrong and how he tackles all the obstacles that come his way.

Take A Look At The Trailer Below:

Also Read | Suresh Gopi Birthday Special: From Innale to Varane Avashyamundu, 10 Brilliant Performances of the Superstar Devoid of Crowd-Pleasing Machismo