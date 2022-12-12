Kaap Agri Limited's (JSE:KAL) top owners are individual investors with 60% stake, while 26% is held by private companies

Every investor in Kaap Agri Limited (JSE:KAL) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual investors with 60% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Private companies, on the other hand, account for 26% of the company's stockholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Kaap Agri.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Kaap Agri?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Kaap Agri. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Kaap Agri's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Kaap Agri. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Dipeo Capital (Pty) Ltd with 21% of shares outstanding. PSG Asset Management (Pty) Ltd. is the second largest shareholder owning 5.9% of common stock, and Empowerment And Transformation Investments (Pty) Ltd holds about 5.3% of the company stock.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Kaap Agri

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of Kaap Agri Limited in their own names. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. It appears that the board holds about R26m worth of stock. This compares to a market capitalization of R3.2b. Many investors in smaller companies prefer to see the board more heavily invested. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- including retail investors -- own 60% of Kaap Agri. This size of ownership gives investors from the general public some collective power. They can and probably do influence decisions on executive compensation, dividend policies and proposed business acquisitions.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 26%, of the shares on issue. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Kaap Agri better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Kaap Agri you should know about.

If you would prefer check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, backed by strong financial data.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

