‘Kaali Khuhi’ Review: This Netflix Horror Film Is Illogical Even By Ghost Story Standards

There’s a story my mother has narrated countless times, sometimes with a hint of amusement, at other times with flashes of irritation: nearly all the women in my family had fervently hoped she would go into labour only after Holi when she was expecting me. The nurses in the two-storey nursing home she was admitted in joined the chorus of the family’s women elders that if my mother managed to pull through the full moon night of Holi, there was a strong chance that she’d give birth to a son. “I really wanted two daughters. I even thought of rhyming pet names for them,” she tells me, while sternly forbidding me to name my favourite lipstick the leftover sister name which never got used after my younger brother was born.

As the day of the festival progressed, with her stuck in a narrow single bed in a room she shared with another woman in the hospital, my mother felt a deepening sense of dread. Most of the women came and congratulated her on the fact that she had, “bravely”, managed to not go into labour on Holi. “What if I did not have a boy? It was strange because no one seemed to have been bothered by any of this before,” she says. The day after Holi, I was born, a girl. My mother mostly remembers being happy that her pet name artistry was not going to be wasted. “But you should have seen the nurses’ faces. And of some of your folks,” she laughs.

It seemed a strange story to hear at 7, or at 13, or 17, at 20, because there weren’t other instances of me feeling blatantly discriminated against for being a girl in the family.

As a child, my next question would always be, “But why did they love me afterwards?” As I grew older, I would name every person I knew and ask Maa how they reacted, as an epilogue to the story. “Was dadai also sad?” “Did Sonama feel sad?” “Who came to see me? Kaka? Baba?” and the list would extend to my mother’s distant aunts and their children. My mother distractedly answered, and by the time I...

